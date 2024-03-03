Toni Storm will close in on a major record at AEW Revolution

"Timeless" Toni Storm is set to close in on a major All Elite record at AEW Revolution.

Ever since joining AEW in 2022, Toni Storm has reinvented herself multiple times. Her current "Timeless" gimmick has made her a major star in the world of professional wrestling

The unpredictable nature of her gimmick helped her win the AEW Women's World Championship for the third time at Full Gear last year. Since then, she has done everything in her power to hold on to her title.

Storm has defended the title against all challengers and has held on to the belt for 106 days. She is set to defend her title at AEW Revolution against her toughest opponent yet; Deonna Purrazzo. This will be her ninth title defense on Pay-Per-View, second only to Britt Baker, who defended her title 10 times on PPV.

Jon Moxley leads the pack with 12 AEW title defenses. This weekend, Storm will tie Kenny Omega's record of nine AEW title defenses on PPV.

Deonna Purrazzo says she is not friends with the latest "version" of Toni Storm

Toni and Deonna Purrazzo have been great friends for several years due to their time in the Indies. However, currently, they find themselves involved in a heated rivalry over the AEW Women's World Championship.

During a recent interview with Fightful, Deonna Purrazzo revealed that she is not friends with the current version of Storm:

"I think it’s okay for me to laugh because it is ludicrous. It is delusional. She’s crazy. This version of Toni Storm isn’t who I’m friends with. Although it is hard to not crack up, I think it’s warranted in this situations where I’m like, ‘Who are you? What are you saying? Who talks like this? Not my friend.’ It makes it easier to get away with my little chuckles," Purrazzo said.

It remains to be seen if Deonna Purrazzo will be able to defeat her former friend and capture the Women's Title at AEW Revolution 2024.

