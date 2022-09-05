Former WWE Superstar wins first title in Tony Khan's AEW at All Out

Former WWE Superstar Toni Storm captured the Interim AEW Women's World title at All Out.

Storm stood against former champions Britt Baker and Hikaru Shida, as well as Jamie Hayter, in a four-way battle. She was scheduled to face Thunder Rosa as the number one contender before the reigning champion announced she had sustained an injury.

Jamie Hayter almost won the title as she looked set to secure the pinfall, only for Britt Baker to double-cross her partner by pulling the referee to interrupt the count. After Toni Storm hit a subsequent Storm Zero on Hayter, Baker further betrayed her partner as she went for the pinfall, only for Hayter to kick out at two.

Storm then returned to the ring to hit two consecutive Tornado DDTs on Baker and Hayter, respectively. She then pinned Hayter to become the interim women's champion.

By winning the title, Toni Storm has not only captured her first since departing WWE and joining AEW but will also look forward to a future showdown with Thunder Rosa. The two women will perhaps look to unify the lineal and interim belts when the latter returns.

Edited by Debottam Saha