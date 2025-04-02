  • home icon
  "Tony would be crying right now," "He always fumbles" - Fans erupt after former AEW star wins major title in WWE

"Tony would be crying right now," "He always fumbles" - Fans erupt after former AEW star wins major title in WWE

By Debangshu Nath
Modified Apr 02, 2025 12:30 GMT
AEW was referenced yet again on a WWE program. (Image via AEW YouTube and WWE Facebook)
Tony Khan is the president of AEW

2025 is a pleasant time to be a wrestling fan. Both AEW and WWE are on fire and their rivalry is only getting fiercer. Ever since the former's inception, Tony Khan has signed several names from the Stamford-based company. A few of them are, Jon Moxley, Mercedes Mone, Swerve Strickland, Toni Storm, Samoa Joe, Ricochet, Chris Jericho, and more.

Interestingly, over the years, many AEW stars have also jumped ship. Two such names are NXT wrestlers, Ethan Page and Ricky Saints (fka Ricky Starks). On the latest episode of the black and silver show, The Absolute became the new NXT North American Champion by defeating Shawn Spears, yet another wrestler who was once signed to All Elite Wrestling. Right after the 35-year-old won the title, Ethan Page showed up unexpectedly and attacked him, making it clear that he was coming after the title. Interestingly, during this show-ending segment, fans in attendance were chanting "Tony fumbled."

This clip has since gone viral on X (fka Twitter). While some fans reacted to it by saying that NXT feels more like AEW now, others simply agreed with the chant.

Check the reactions below:

Fans react to Tony Fumbled chants on NXT. (Image credits: X)
Fans react to Tony Fumbled chants on NXT. (Image credits: X)
Fans react to Tony Fumbled chants on NXT. (Image credits: X)
Fans react to Tony Fumbled chants on NXT. (Image credits: X)

WCW legend Konnan calls AEW president Tony Khan a megalomaniac

Former WCW United States Heavyweight Champion Konnan is not a huge fan of All Elite Wrestling and its founder, Tony Khan. On a recent 'Keepin' It 100 episode, he harshly critiqued Khan, calling him a megalomaniac and a credit stealer.

"Get Tony out of creative and get somebody run the thing, or get some guys around you that are smarter than you, that know what they're doing, that have been in the business, that have had success. Him trying to get all the credit, and he's kind of a megalomaniac," said the 61 year old. [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Konnan had a short stint with WWE in the 1990s. However, he never won a title there.

Edited by Gurjyot Singh Dadial
