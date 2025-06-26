"Tony fumbled," "She should have never been signed" - Fans erupt in anger after Mariah May's shocking claim regarding her AEW run

Fans have been furious with Mariah May after she made some shocking comments about her AEW run. She was one of the top stars in the company before her exit. May even went on to capture the Women's World Title from Toni Storm in All Elite Wrestling.
After the former Women's World Champion's AEW contract expired in May, she immediately made her debut in NXT. It was well known that Mariah May's ultimate dream was to join the WWE roster. She is currently known as Blake Monroe in NXT.
Recently, while speaking on her YouTube vlog, Blake claimed that she felt 'dejected' during the final days of 2024 when she was a part of the Jacksonville-based promotion. The former AEW star added that she fell in love with the business again once she started training at Flatbacks.
Goldberg's son breaks silence on his son wrestling again HERE
In response to The Glamour's comments, many fans on X claimed that she should have never been hired by AEW. Meanwhile, others felt that she was ungrateful about her time in the Jacksonville-based company.
You can view some of the notable fan reactions on X below.
Mariah May talks about her love for WWE
The former AEW Women's World Champion has been a WWE fan for life. It was a dream come true for her when she signed with the global sports entertainment juggernaut.
On her YouTube vlog, Mariah May said that being a WWE star at the age of 26 was the 'greatest achievement' of her life.
"If you've followed my channel and followed me, you'll know that WWE was a huge goal of mine. Since I was a little kid, all I wanted to do was be a WWE Superstar, be a wrestler, that's why I started training, to be in WWE. To be able to sit here and say at 26 years old that I am a WWE Superstar is the greatest achievement of my life," she said.
It will be interesting to see how Shawn Michaels books her in NXT. The Glamour already has her sights set on the NXT Women's Title.