"I felt a little dejected at the end of last year" - Blake Monroe says she didn't know WWE was an option for her before joining the company

Blake Monroe (formerly known as Mariah May) has shared that she never thought she'd make it to WWE, her dream company. She revealed that she felt dejected at the end of 2024 but fell in love with wrestling again when she started training.

The Glamour made a shocking appearance in WWE on the June 3 episode of NXT, shortly after leaving AEW. The following week, she signed her contract, and her new ring name was confirmed. She was attacked by Fatal Influence in the ring and put through a table during the segment, which kept her off this week's show.

Blake Monroe said in her YouTube vlog that WWE was a big goal of hers, and becoming a WWE Superstar was the greatest accomplishment of her life.

"If you've followed my channel and followed me, you'll know that WWE was a huge goal of mine. Since I was a little kid, all I wanted to do was be a WWE Superstar, be a wrestler, that's why I started training, to be in WWE. To be able to sit here and say at 26 years old that I am a WWE Superstar is the greatest achievement of my life," she said.

She then spoke about falling in love with wrestling again when she started training at Flatbacks:

"I came to America and that was amazing. I never really thought I would be in WWE. I don't know if I felt not good enough or there were different plans for me because wrestling is amazing and there are so many different experiences and things you can do, which is so great. I felt a little dejected at the end of last year and I didn't know it (WWE) was an option for me. I started training again. I started training at Flatbacks and training in Atlanta and I feel in love with wrestling again. I felt like I was back in the game and I want to do so much more. I spoke to my manager and people around me and they were like, 'I believe in you,'" said Monroe. (H/T Fightful)

Blake Monroe says being a WWE Superstar still doesn't really feel real to her

The Glamour achieved her dream of signing with WWE, and it's still surreal to her. Blake Monroe said she didn't think she would be part of the company, and that it's her greatest achievement.

"I didn't think I was going to be in WWE and it still doesn't really feel real to me. This is maybe, thus far, the greatest achievement of my life, to be a part of WWE." [H/T Fightful]

When Blake Monroe made her debut in NXT, she said she was going to become the NXT Women's Champion. It'll be interesting to see how long it takes her to achieve that goal.

