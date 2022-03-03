"A lot of people really like him" - Tony Khan on similarity between Danhausen and another popular AEW star

While AEW has a roster full of top-tier talent, such as CM Punk, Bryan Danielson and Kenny Omega, the Jacksonville-based promotion has made space for its own novelty acts. Danhausen is a name that springs to mind, as he has finally made the move to AEW and aligned with the Best Friends and Orange Cassidy.

Freshly Squeezed is another name that can be considered a novelty act, blending deceptive in-ring tact with comedic spots and mannerisms. The two stars share the fact that they are hits with the younger audience, and their unique personas often captivate the fans. But, as Tony Khan explained on the latest media call, they are two very different characters:

"There's a huge difference between those guys, they're both very engaging people," said Khan. "But when you compare the two people, they both have huge social engagement so there are definitely similarities. But in the ring, if you watch them enough and the work of the two people, I think they're very different wrestlers, if that makes sense." (45:32-45:53)

Khan further explained his decision to pair the two together, as he believes their similarities compliment each other. That being said, he also emphasized that the two men shouldn't be compared too closely.

"When you talk about in-ring ability and what the guys do, I think they're very different wrestlers, Orange Cassidy and Danhausen, and the way they approach the matches they both have," Khan continued. "They both have a lot of fans, a lot of kids love them both, a lot of the young audience that responds really positively to to them and I think that's why there is some appeal that's why I think they're good together. But I also think there's a lot of differences and so that's why I think that it's a good fit because they compliment each other very well... Comparing the two of them I think is apples and oranges." (46:19-47:48)

Danhausen regrets not helping an AEW star during Dynamite

Danhausen @DanhausenAD Maybe Danhausen should’ve waited under the ring longer to save CM Punk #AEWDynamite Maybe Danhausen should’ve waited under the ring longer to save CM Punk #AEWDynamite

Danhausen was present during this week's AEW Dynamite. The Very Evil one popped out from underneath the ring during the tag team Casino Battle Royale to curse Evil Uno. Due to this distraction, the Dark Order member was subsequently eliminated from the bout.

Later in the show, CM Punk fell victim to a brutal attack at the hands MJF and the Pinnacle. The Salt of the Earth ultimately bloodied Punk a few days before their Dog Collar Match at Revolution. This beatdown prompted Danhausen to take to Twitter and express his disappointment that he was not there to help The Second City Saint.

Edited by Colin Tessier

