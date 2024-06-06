Tony Khan accepts top AEW star's request

The AEW President and CEO Tony Khan granted the humble request of a top female star ahead of the upcoming Forbidden Door Pay-Per-View. The star expressed her wish to her boss on social media.

Mariah May has been a part of the Jacksonville-based promotion since last year. May has formed an alliance with the Women's World Champion Toni Storm. Furthermore, the star has also wrestled a number of matches since her debut, apart from just accompanying Storm every week.

This week on Dynamite, Mariah squared off against Saraya (fka Paige) and suffered a defeat. After the match, May and Toni Storm were attacked by Saraya and Harley Cameron, however, Mina Shirakawa came out to save the day.

Meanwhile, AEW President, Tony Khan announced that "Timeless" Toni Storm will defend her Women's World Title against the Japanese star Mina Shirakawa at the upcoming Forbidden Door PPV. For those unaware, Shirakawa and Mariah May were very close during their time together in STARDOM before May became All Elite.

As she is trying to prove her loyalty to both Storm and Shirakawa, Mariah May requests her boss Tony Khan on X (formerly Twitter) to put her behind both Storm and Shirakawa in the official Forbidden Door match graphic. Interestingly, Khan took notice of the request and responded by saying:

"Consider it done."

Tony Khan announced another big match for Forbidden Door

Apart from Toni Storm vs. Mina Shirakawa for the AEW Women's World Championship, Tony Khan announced another major match for Forbidden Door. The TBS Champion Mercedes Mone will lock horns with NJPW Strong Women's Champion Stephanie Vaquer in a winner-take-all title-for-title match.

Moreover, more matches are expected to be added to the Forbidden Door card in the coming weeks. Only time will tell what transpires at the pay-per-view.

Do you think Mercedes Mone will become the double champion at Forbidden Door? Sound off using the discuss button.

