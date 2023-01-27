Tony Khan addresses AEW Dynamite's performance following Jay Briscoe tribute episode

AEW CEO Tony Khan boasted about the success of last night's special Jay Briscoe tribute episode of Dynamite.

Yesterday was Briscoe's birthday, and on last night's Dynamite, the main event featured his brother Mark Briscoe making his AEW debut. The one-half of the ROH World Tag Team Champions wrestled Jay Lethal. The stars gave their all in honor of the former two-time ROH World Champion. Mark Briscoe won by hitting his brother's signature move, the J-Driller.

Following the match, the AEW roster honored Jay Briscoe and appreciated Jay Lethal and Mark for their match. Multiple members of the wrestling world also shared their reactions via social media.

AEW CEO Tony Khan took to Twitter to celebrate last night's success. He mentioned that this was Dynamite's best and most special episode since its commencement.

He thanked the viewers and gave Mark Briscoe and Jay Lethal a special mention for their match on the show's main event.

"Thank you all who watched @AEWonTV last night! Through 173 episodes, I felt this January has been the best month of Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite episodes we've ever done, culminating in one of the best moments, Mark Briscoe vs Jay Lethal to celebrate the late, great Jay Briscoe," Tony Khan tweeted.

Mark Briscoe stated Jay Briscoe was the reason for his illustrious career

Following the match on Dynamite, Mark opened up via a video on Twitter. He appreciated his brother and mentioned that he would not have been wrestling for over 23 years if it wasn’t for Jay.

"Ain't no way that I've been wanting to do this for this long if I ain't had my boy with me the whole time, but now it's time to carry on for him... This life is temporary. Let's focus on the eternal," Mark Briscoe said. [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Mark continued by saying that Jay is still with him in spirit, which is his motivation to continue wrestling.

