Tony Khan addresses AEW star's return amid rumors of interest in WWE

AEW All In 2024 recently wrapped up, and Tony Khan was ecstatic about the pay-per-view during the post-show media scrum. The All Elite Wrestling President addressed several topics during the scrum, including the return of popular AEW star, Daniel Garcia.

Garcia was written off television in early July after being brutalized by MJF. Reports circulated shortly after that his contract was expiring soon and that he'd entertained the option of signing with WWE.

However, Garcia made his shocking return at All In, revealing himself to distract MJF in the latter's American Championship match against Will Ospreay. The Wolf of Wrestling would go on to lose the bout and his title.

Tony Khan was later asked about Daniel Garcia's status and contract at the post-show media scrum, but he was evasive on the details.

"I don't wanna necessarily comment on everybody's contract length or status, but Daniel's here and he's a great part of AEW," said Tony Khan.

The AEW President went on to talk about the three-year runs of several notable AEW stars, indicating that Garcia's contract might be coming due.

"It's been about three years with Daniel here. Daniel Garcia started with us in Daily's Place, and he was kind of on that run of shows right before we started wrestling in front of the crowds again. So he's someone who's been with us a really long time, somebody beloved by the fans and backstage, and we love having Daniel here, so without saying exactly what's going in, it's a good sign that he was here, I think, and really great to have him come and take that next step tonight after what happened with him and MJF and Will Ospreay being involved in the International Title," he added [H/T: WrestleTalk]

Tony Khan reiterated that he loved having Garcia in All Elite Wrestling. While Khan's answer hinted that the 25-year-old has re-signed with the promotion, it remains to be seen what's next for The Red Death.

