Tony Khan addresses big AEW All In 2025 concern

Tony Khan is set to bring an extravaganza show for the wrestling fanbase, AEW All In Texas. Days before the company would make history, Khan was alerted about major concerns regarding the event, and he was quick enough to address them with his backup plan.

In a recent interview on the Maggie and Perloff Show, the interviewer informed the AEW President and CEO about the extreme weather conditions prevailing in Texas, as reported by their weather app. They pointed out that it would be very hot for the performers, as they would sweat intensely due to the in-ring action and the added weather conditions.

“So Tony, I looked at my weather app — it’s not gonna be so, so super hot. It’s definitely gonna be warm. Not really for the fans, but the performers are gonna be sweating a lot here,” the host questioned.

Tony Khan addressed the issue by revealing that the AEW All In Texas venue, Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, had a roof that would counter the situation.

“There’s a roof! It’s a sports show. You’re a sports reporter, you know there’s a roof at Globe Life Field!” Khan said. [H/T Ringside News]

Tony Khan shared major good news ahead of AEW All In Texas

Tony Khan has been promoting AEW All In Texas for months now. He recently revealed that the show had achieved one of the biggest gates in the company's history, earning a ticket revenue of over $2.5 million, which they had never done before in the United States of America.

"It's already one of the biggest gates in AEW history. We've sold over $2.5 million in tickets. It's gonna be over $3 million in tickets for the first time ever in the US, and we've never even done over $2 million before in the US ," said Tony Khan.

Moreover, top stars like Mercedes Mone, Kenny Omega, Toni Storm, and Will Ospreay are scheduled to compete at the show. It will be interesting to see the debut of AEW's premier event in their primary market for the first time.

