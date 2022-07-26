Tony Khan addresses the possibility of a new title in AEW

During a recent media call, Tony Khan spoke on the topic of unifying the AEW and ROH World Championships.

This question arose ever since WWE unified its WWE and Universal Championship at WrestleMania 38. Since Tony Khan purchased ROH back in March, speculations have been in the air about how he will handle both the brands simultaneously.

The recent Death before Dishonor pay-per-view seemed to present ROH at the mainstream level with significant success. Furthermore, a couple of ROH titles are currently also held by original All Elite stars, such as Wheeler Yuta, Claudio Castagnoli, Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler.

While the topic of unifying ROH and All Elite Wrestling titles was breached recently, the All Elite president took the oppertunity to make the following statement:

“The titles, I think, are going to be kept separate,” Khan said. “I wouldn’t have a hybrid championship or any hybrid championships, I think, between AEW and Ring of Honor.” (H/T: WrestlingInc)

As of now, it seems that the two brands will be kept separate. Fans will have to stay tuned to see how Tony Khan handles things in the coming weeks.

Former ROH world champion recently requested his release from AEW

Tony Khan's booking decisions have apparently not made everyone happy, as former ROH world champion Jonathan Gresham recently demanded his release from the company.

Gresham apparently asked for his release before the Death before Dishonor pay-per-view. The opening match of the event had him losing to Claudio Castognoli (fka Cesaro in WWE) after a grueling fight. According to reports, this did not sit well with the Foundation.

Given how ROH is seemingly behind the shadow of the main AEW programming, Gresham's reaction is understandable to a degree. It remains to be seen how the situation will unfold in the near future, and whether this will have any implications for the new ROH World Champion, Claudio Castagnoli.

