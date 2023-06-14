Tony Khan addresses the status of major AEW pay-per-view

Tony Khan recently commented on one of AEW's biggest events of the year, All Out.

Some fans have wondered whether All Out will take place on Labor Day weekend this year. The confusion is because AEW's All In event in London, England, will be held one week before the Labor Day weekend. Tony Khan already has an eye on this despite both events being several weeks away.

During a recent interview on Barstool Sports' "Rasslin', Khan mentioned that All Out 2023 would happen this year and will most likely take place the week after All In.

"We'd be approaching the fifth annual All Out, so I think it's safe to say I am not going to miss that kind of an opportunity. I'm waiting to confirm what people can expect, but certainly, we built a great tradition with All Out, and this is going to be the fifth year of it. And [we are] coming up on the four-year anniversary of the original All Out, and now, of course, we're doing All In for the first time in AEW, AEW All In, London. And it would be very fitting for there to be All Out, so stay tuned for more information on that." (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

All Out has taken place at the NOW Arena (formerly the Sears Center) for four years in a row (five if you count the original All In event in 2018). But at the time of writing, there is no word on whether the 2023 edition of the event will take place at the same venue.

Tony Khan thinks CM Punk will get a positive reaction when he returns

One of the most anticipated returns in AEW history is set to happen this weekend. CM Punk will make his long-awaited comeback after nine months away from action.

There is a question looming over Punk's return: how will fans react? The AEW fanbase is seemingly divided over The Straight Edge Superstar's comeback due to his alleged actions after All Out 2022. However, Tony Khan is confident that Punk will get a massive reaction on June 17, 2023, at the United Center in Chicago.

Punk will be in action that night as well, as he will team up with FTR for the first time since June 2022. The trio will take on the team of Jay White, Juice Robinson, and ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe.

How do you think Tony Khan will book Punk upon his comeback? Let us know in the comments section below.

