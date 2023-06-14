Tony Khan recently commented on the return of CM Punk to AEW. The Chicago native will return at the main event of AEW Collision, set to hit live TV on Saturday, June 17, live from the United Center in Chicago.

These past few weeks, Tony Khan has been announcing tidbits regarding the upcoming debut of AEW's new show. The date, venue, and names appearing on the show started the announcements. The latter ones focused on CM Punk's appearance on the debut show and how he would be featured on the main event.

While on Barstool' Rasslin, Tony Khan talked about CM Punk's appearance at Collision. He praised the Straight Edge Superstar, saying that the return for a superstar of his caliber and reputation is something he is very excited about.

“It’s very exciting. CM Punk’s been out injured since All Out, and he had a triceps injury in the main event match. We have not seen him in a long time. I’m very excited about his return to the ring. He’s one of the biggest names in AEW, he’s a top star. He’s one of the biggest names in all of wrestling.

Khan then reveals that he feels that the fan's reactions will be more favorable due to Punk being right at home and Chicago and his reputation as one of the most popular wrestlers in the industry.

“Well, I think it’ll be very exciting to see how the fans react, but I expect a very positive reaction, particularly in Chicago for the first episode. I think then, going forward, CM Punk’s one of the most popular wrestlers in the world, so certainly he’s gonna get a great reaction. [H/T Fightful]

Tony Khan reveals major information on "roster split"

Speaking to Barstool Rasslin, Tony Khan addressed how the roster would function by adding another show. He revealed that no such "hard split" would occur.

“I am going to feature certain talent on certain shows, but I haven’t drawn any hard lines or locked us into any kind of split of a roster. I think people are going to be featured on certain shows, but I also think that gives us a great opportunity to showcase certain wrestlers on both Dynamite and Collision at certain times and certain stories that can cross the shows. [H/T: Fightful]

Fightful Wrestling @Fightful Tony Khan: I Haven’t Locked AEW Into Any Kind Of Roster Split dlvr.it/SqcWbc Tony Khan: I Haven’t Locked AEW Into Any Kind Of Roster Split dlvr.it/SqcWbc

He also talked about how the roster is very open, that "AEW champions" will be the champions on every show and event that the promotion participates in, even on taking on superstars from other promotions.

How do you feel about AEW Collision now that we are just days away from its debut? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Moments when WWE Superstars betrayed their own family

Poll : 0 votes