Tony Khan confirms major details about AEW Collision

With AEW Collision's premiere episode just around the corner, the promotion is setting all the final preparations for what is bound to be a monumental occasion. Company president Tony Khan recently revealed some significant details regarding the new show.

Many reports have indicated that AEW will introduce a sort of roster split between Dynamite and Collision. The rumored reason for this is to keep stars who have legitimate heat between each other (i.e., CM Punk and The Elite) as far away from each other as possible.

Speaking to Barstool Rasslin's Brandon Walker, Tony Khan seemingly confirmed that certain wrestlers will appear on specific shows, and that a hard brand split will not be introduced:

“I am going to feature certain talent on certain shows, but I haven’t drawn any hard lines or locked us into any kind of split of a roster. I think people are going to be featured on certain shows, but I also think that gives us a great opportunity to showcase certain wrestlers on both Dynamite and Collision at certain times and certain stories that can cross the shows. I think the champions of AEW will be the champions on every show, and frankly, every promotion in the world. We’re not shy about the AEW wrestlers going out and taking on the top stars, top competition from other companies." [H/T: Fightful]

Additionally, Khan noted how the extra two hours of weekly television Collision provides will be instrumental in ensuring that more wrestlers can be highlighted on a regular basis:

“The roster we have is so strong, I believe we have so many great wrestlers, it’s impossible to showcase them all in three hours of television. Now, it’s a much better opportunity with five hours of television. Across five hours of television, we can really utilize the roster much more frequently and utilize our great wrestlers more than they’ve ever been used before, so I’m very excited."

Huge main event set for first-ever AEW Collision

Tony Khan hopes to get AEW Collision off to a hot start when the show launches this Saturday, June 17th. To increase the likelihood of this, the billionaire owner penciled in a blockbuster main event for the premiere episode.

Not only will CM Punk be making his long-awaited return, but he will be joined in the ring by several top-tier talents. The Voice of the Voiceless will team up with FTR to take on the team of Bullet Club Gold (Jay White and Juice Robinson) and Samoa Joe.

The mouth-watering affair has been the talk of the wrestling world ever since it was announced. In many ways, this match could serve as an indicator of what fans can expect from the Saturday night show going forward.

Recommended Video Moments when WWE Superstars betrayed their own family

Poll : 0 votes