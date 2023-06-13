AEW still undecided on major aspect of Collision - Reports

AEW seems to still be pondering over a major part of the upcoming Collision show, as per the latest reports.

The brand-new show for the Jacksonville-based promotion is set to make its debut on June 17. Tony Khan recently shared that the opening night will be taking place from the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. The return of several talents, including CM Punk and Miro, were all previously announced.

While several information about the new show has been revealed, there has been no news about who will be part of the commentary team. According to a report from Fightful Select, the reason for the lack of information about the announcing team was that the Jacksonville-based promotion has seemingly not decided on who should be part of the team as of yet.

WWE veteran Jim Ross is open to joining AEW Collision's announcement team

Jim Ross has been part of AEW since its early days and still wants to play a major role in the promotion.

During an episode of the Grilling JR podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer spoke about Collision. He mentioned that the details about the show have been kept a secret.

“I don’t know a lot about this show. I don’t know who’s gonna broadcast it. I don’t know who the broadcast team is. It’s all been kept close to the vest, shall we say? Saturday night is a challenging night for television. It just is. It doesn’t mean people don’t watch TV on Saturday. They do, and I believe that they will if there’s a reason. I don’t know what the roster is gonna look like, which is kind of cool," Jim Ross said. [H/T Ringside News]

Ross also shared his interest in being part of the commentary team.

"You can play along and see what happens. I hope I can broadcast that show even though it’ll kill my football on Saturday nights for a while. We’ll figure that out. That’s not a big deal. The great thing about streaming and all those things is I can watch my ballgame, but I just may not be able to watch it live.” [H/T Ringside News]

The main event of Collision's debut will feature a trios match between the team of CM Punk and FTR against Samoa Joe and Bullet Club Gold.

Are you excited for AEW Collision? Let us know in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Moments when WWE Superstars betrayed their own family

Poll : 0 votes