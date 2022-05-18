"Marks don’t make good bookers!" - Tony Khan slammed by wrestling veteran for booking decisions on AEW Dynamite

AEW Dynamite recently had one of the biggest main events as Jeff Hardy took on Darby Allin in an "Anything Goes" match. In a recent podcast, Jim Cornette slammed Tony Khan for booking the bout, questioning the payoff of the two men facing one another.

Jeff Hardy and Darby Allin are two very similar wrestlers, two generations apart. Both stars have a perchant for face-paint and diving off of the highest structure in range. The two stars finally clashed for the first time ever during an extreme main event.

On the most recent episode of The Jim Cornette Experience, the wrestling veteran took a shot at Khan, calling him a mark.

"I’m not using the term mark interchangeably with fan here, because a fan would know the difference. Marks don’t make good bookers! It sounds good on paper to an amateur matchmaker, but there’s no logic, there’s no reason, there’s no payoff!" (3:06:12)

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists



.25



- WON Darby Allin vs Jeff Hardy, Owen Hart Tournament @ AEW Dynamite:.25- WON Darby Allin vs Jeff Hardy, Owen Hart Tournament @ AEW Dynamite:⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️.25- WON https://t.co/64gsC3sDTW

While Cornette wasn't a fan of the bout, a number of AEW fans took to Twitter to share their approval of the match. The match even gained 5.25 stars from wrestling critic Dave Meltzer.

Jim Cornette seems to have wanted the bout to take place on a PPV and not on AEW Dynamite

During the same podcast, the former wrestling manager questioned why Khan would book two major babyfaces against each other.

"Two babyfaces that have no grudge against each other, no reason to want to hurt each other, have never wrestled each other before, having their first match on free television in a tournament? You know what? It’s anything goes because a mark booked it!" (3:05:00)

Honcho🎯 @P1AllElite Jeff Hardy vs Darby Allin definitely lived up to the “dream match” hype. Darby Allin bought out the crazy 2000s Jeff outta him, that we haven’t seen in a while.



Definitely up there as one of my favourite matches of the year. Jeff Hardy vs Darby Allin definitely lived up to the “dream match” hype. Darby Allin bought out the crazy 2000s Jeff outta him, that we haven’t seen in a while.Definitely up there as one of my favourite matches of the year. https://t.co/J6IWH2HXkc

While the bout was well-received by modern fans, Cornette comes from a different wrestling era. Most fans enjoyed the bout simply due to its exciting nature, while in Cornette's view there should have been a more strategic build.

