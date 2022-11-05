Tony Khan allegedly bans signs and posters at AEW Rampage

AEW Rampage is airing live tonight from Atlantic City at the Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall. Latest reports have claimed that Tony Khan has allegedly banned signs and posters for the show.

Tonight's episode is heavily hyped as it will feature the return of Iron Mike Tyson. Orange Cassidy will defend his AEW All-Atlantic Championship against New Japan Pro-Wrestling's Katsuyori Shibata. The show will also feature the return of former FTW Champion Ricky Starks.

Fans generally bring signs and posters to the arena to support their favorite stars. So this report of them being banned has gotten fans bewildered.

Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall's official Twitter account shared all the rules and regulations that must be followed during AEW Rampage. One such rule was that signs or posters of any size would not be permitted into the venue.

One fan re-shared the rules on their account, highlighting the ban on signs and poster boards.

"No Signs Allowed for tonight's Rampage at the Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey? #AEWRampage #AEWonTNT," Xylot Themes tweeted

Check out the full tweet here.

Despite this strange rule, tonight's AEW Rampage, as mentioned earlier, has a stacked card.

What do you think is the reason for this strange rule? Let us know in the comments section below.

Can Paul Heyman be trusted? We asked one of the original Bloodline members. Check it out here.

Poll : 0 votes