Tony Khan allegedly DMed people over their posts about him, AEW President told them it wasn't cool

Over the years, Tony Khan has faced much criticism from wrestling veterans and fans. Former Collision commentator, Kevin Kelly recently revealed that the AEW President always lashed back at his critics.

AEW fired Kelly on March 8, 2024, after he accused ROH and fellow AEW announcer Ian Riccaboni of libel and attempted career sabotage. Later that year, he and The Tate Twins filed a lawsuit against Jacksonville-based promotion for defamation and unemployment.

Speaking on the In Ring Wrestling podcast, Kevin Kelly revealed one odd habit of Tony Khan. He stated that the AEW CEO responded to every criticism and negative comment about him and his company on social media, which he believes is not a good practice:

"He sells all the time. People have gotten text messages from him, friends of mine have gotten text messages from him when they have put stuff out on social media. And that's like, 'Hey, that's not cool' or whatever. And it's like, 'Are you freaking kidding me? Don't you have something else to do?' And to your point, he'll go right after fans on Twitter or whatever and respond to things that they've said like, 'Come back and looking for fights.' What are you crazy? Why would you do that?" [From 06:10 to 06:45]

Kevin Kelly insults Tony Khan

A fan on X (fka Twitter) recently tweeted about Kevin Kelly's controversial exit from AEW. The fan added that he missed the ECWA Hall of Famer in AEW. Responding to the comment, the 57-year-old commentator indirectly insulted Tony Khan:

"All I wanted to do was call wrestling. Never in my wildest dreams did I think I'd have to listen to a stuttering son of a billionaire [a potential reference to Khan] feeding me lines and then correcting himself and telling me I was doing great. They waited until I had a mental breakdown to fire me."

Kelly is currently inactive but hoped to return to WWE for a one-off appearance to interview The Rock.

