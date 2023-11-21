Tony Khan to announce top AEW star's return for Continental Classic this week? Exploring the possibility

AEW President and CEO Tony Khan could announce a former champion for the upcoming 12-man Continental Classic tournament, leading to his return nearly three months after his last match.

A few weeks ago, Tony Khan announced the AEW Continental Classic tournament in which the winner would become the new Triple Crown Champion. Bryan Danielson was announced as the first participant in the tournament. Furthermore, another absent star could be added this week.

The AEW star in question is former FTW champion, Jack Perry. Perry last wrestled at the All In pay-per-view event in Wembley, where he lost the FTW title to Hook. During the match, he also took a shot at CM Punk which allegedly led to their backstage altercation. Perry was later suspended.

It has been nearly three months since Jack Perry's suspension, and it's unknown whether it has been lifted. The former FTW Champion could make a return as soon as it is lifted and TK could announce his participation in the Continental Classic.

For those who don't know, Perry has been a prominent AEW star and is one of the four young pillars of the company. His participation in the upcoming 12-man tournament seems a possibility as he has not yet been released. Khan could also announce Perry's return this week on Dynamite.

Tony Khan announces rules for AEW Continental Classic

The 12-man AEW Continental Classic tournament is set to kick off this Wednesday on Dynamite. Taking to X, Tony Khan informed fans of the rules and revealed that the winner would become a Triple Crown Champion at the Worlds End PPV.

"The Continental Classic starts this week, Wednesday, Thanksgiving Eve on #AEWDynamite! 12 fighters, no interference, nobody at ringside. The winner becomes AEW Continental Champion + ROH World Champion + NJPW Strong Openweight Champion, a new Triple Crown Champion at Worlds End!" he wrote.

Given the incredible amount of talent in the line-up, it would be tough to predict a winner. Only time will tell who will become the new Triple Crown Champion at Worlds End.

