Tony Khan announces 25-year-old megastar's AEW debut in a dream match against Kenny Omega

AEW President Tony Khan recently took to Twitter to announce a debutant's upcoming match against Kenny Omega.

Tony Khan is known for his tendency to sign veteran names and upcoming talents alike. Over the past few years, he has recruited a number of stars like Bryan Danielson, CM Punk, and Jon Moxley to make his roster a star-studded one.

This time, however, the All Elite president has opted to recruit a much younger talent. In a recent Twitter post, Tony Khan announced a dream match between Kenny Omega and AAA star Hijo del Vikingo. The bout is scheduled to take place on the upcoming Dynamite episode:

"This Wednesday, March 22 Independence, MO Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite @TBSNetwork LIVE Dream Match @KennyOmegamanX vs @vikingo_aaa In a dream match that was postponed in 2021, Kenny Omega will finally go one-on-one vs the amazing El Hijo del Vikingo LIVE on TBS this Wednesday!"

You can check out the full tweet here:

Tony Khan @TonyKhan

Independence, MO

Wednesday Night

LIVE



Dream Match

vs



In a dream match that was postponed in 2021, Kenny Omega will finally go one-on-one vs the amazing

El Hijo del Vikingo LIVE on TBS this Wednesday! This Wednesday, March 22Independence, MOWednesday Night #AEWDynamite @TBSNetwork LIVEDream Match @KennyOmegamanX vs @vikingo_aaa In a dream match that was postponed in 2021, Kenny Omega will finally go one-on-one vs the amazingEl Hijo del Vikingo LIVE on TBS this Wednesday! This Wednesday, March 22Independence, MOWednesday Night #AEWDynamite@TBSNetwork LIVEDream Match@KennyOmegamanX vs @vikingo_aaaIn a dream match that was postponed in 2021, Kenny Omega will finally go one-on-one vs the amazingEl Hijo del Vikingo LIVE on TBS this Wednesday! https://t.co/V8ouCwiJGU

The AEW debutant Vikingo has been praised by a former WWE personality

While typically hardcore fans may be aware of Vikingo, his talent was attested to by former WWE announcer Hugo Savinovich.

In a recent episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSkripted podcast, Hugo Savinovich spoke about the 25-year-old star in a very positive light. He mentioned how Vikingo was an exceptional worker and heaped praise on his in-ring style:

"Way back when he [Vikingo] was not a big star and a big champion, this kid was so incredible. Even after his injury, he came right back, not with 'I'm gonna protect myself' but with more deadly moves," said Hugo. [From 33:40 to 33:52]

You can watch the full show here:

Vikingo is certainly being chucked into the deep end, judging by his first AEW match being against the formidable Kenny Omega. It remains to be seen how he fares against the NJPW veteran on Dynamite.

Are you excited to see Hijo del Vikingo in AEW? Sound off in the comments section below!

Could two WWE legends reunite outside WWE? We asked one of them here

Poll : 0 votes