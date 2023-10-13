Tony Khan announces 36-year-old former WWE Superstar's AEW return after 6 months

AEW President Tony Khan is having a roller coaster of a time. From taking shots at WWE personalities to announcing the returns of star wrestlers, he has been quite a busy man.

Tony Khan gave the fans a much-needed boost after announcing the return of a former WWE Superstar. The personality in question is none other than Willie Mack. Khan took to Twitter to announce the news and said that he would be facing Samoa Joe for the Ring of Honor World TV Title.

“This Saturday, 10/14 Toledo, Ohio Saturday Night #AEWCollision On @TNTdrama, 8pm ET/7pm CT ROH World Television Title @SamoaJoe vs @Willie_Mack. Two powerful forces will collide when Samoa Joe makes his 15th defense of the ROH World TV Title vs Willie Mack in Toledo on Saturday!” Tony Khan shared.

Willie Mack was last seen in AEW on March 24, where he took on Serpentico on AEW Dark. It will be interesting to see how he will fare against the Samoan Submission Machine.

Tony Khan announces the signing of another former WWE name

Tony Khan, apart from revealing the name of Willie Mack, also announced on Twitter that next week on Rampage, the fans will get to see Mistico, formerly known as Sin Cara in AEW for the first time. He will take on his long-time rival from CMLL Rocky Romero.

Tony Khan billed the match as Mexico’s pound-for-pound crown and also as a grudge match between two icons.

“Next Friday, 10/20 Houston Friday Night #AEWRampage On @TNTdrama at 10pm ET/9pm CT Mexico's Pound-For-Pound Crown @caristicomx vs @azucarRoc. MISTICO debuts in a grudge match vs Rocky Romero, 10/20 on Rampage! Stay tuned to @AEWonTV to learn the history between these CMLL icons!” Tony Khan tweeted.

Bryan Danielson expressed his delight at the masked wrestler coming to the Jacksonville-based promotion as well. You can see his reaction here.

Are you excited to see Mistico in AEW? Let us know in the comments section below.

