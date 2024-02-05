Tony Khan announces 48-year-old star's return for a blockbuster title match in AEW 

Tony Khan certainly puts in a valiant effort each week to make AEW one of the best television shows weekly. Moreover, he is known to throw curve balls at the fans to keep them excited for the shows each week.

He took to his X/Twitter to announce a first-ever title match for next week's edition of AEW Collision. Khan announced that 'Freshly Squeezed' Orange Cassidy would defend his AEW International Championship against the returning NJPW star, Tomohiro Ishii.

"This SATURDAY, 2/10. #AEWCollision Henderson, NV mins from Las Vegas. On @TNTdrama AEW International Title @orangecassidy vs. Tomohiro Ishii. The night before The Big Game, CHAOS collides for the International Title: First Time Ever Orange Cassidy vs. Tomohiro Ishii, This Saturday!"

Tomohiro Ishii is one of the more popular names in Japanese wrestling. He has made a handful of AEW appearances as well, competing against the likes of Jon Moxley, Eddie Kingston, Adam Cole, and Chris Jericho.

Moreover, Ishii has even teamed up with the man he is set to collide against for the International Title next week on AEW Collision, Orange Cassidy in 2021.

Tony Khan is set to make a blockbuster announcement on AEW Dynamite

AEW President Tony Khan has already made it clear that he has a huge announcement to make at this week's edition of Dynamite.

Many have speculated as to what could possibly be up the sleeve of Khan. However, a majority believe that it has something to do with the rumored latest signee for the company, Mercedes Mone.

Multiple reports have suggested that Mone could sign with Tony's company after her negotiations with WWE reportedly fell, and apparently Khan and his promotion were ready to pay her worth.

While Mercedes did make it clear that she would return to wrestling in March 2024, Khan could fuel further speculation and drop a major hint of her arrival this week on Dynamite.

