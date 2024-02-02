Tony Khan is expected to potentially confirm a blockbuster signing on AEW Dynamite.

According to reports from Fightful Select's Sean Ross Sapp and Andrew Zarian of Mat Men Radio, the President of AEW may be set to make a major announcement regarding Mercedes Mone. The former IWGP Women's Champion has been fuelling speculations about her wrestling future for some time.

Recent updates on the topic indicated that Mone will most likely end up in the Jacksonville-based promotion. According to the reports from Sapp and Zarian, Mone's imminent arrival in AEW may be the subject of an announcement scheduled to be made by Tony Khan on the upcoming February 7 episode of Dynamite. However, the announcement may not explicitly refer to her signing.

The report further suggests that several talents from All Elite Wrestling have been informed by the company and by sources close to the former NXT Women's Champion that the tentative plan may be for Mone to physically appear in AEW in March, after the 2024 PPV Revolution. However, there has been no confirmation on when she might make her in-ring debut for the promotion.

Fightful's report also claims that WWE had realized Mone would not sign with them by December 29, 2023, and that the latter would have been unable to perform at the Royal Rumble in any case. Sources from WWE and members of AEW's roster supposedly share the belief that Mone has been signed with All Elite Wrestling for weeks, although the promotion has not yet confirmed these reports officially.

