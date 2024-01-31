New update on Mercedes Mone amid reports of AEW debut

Mercedes Mone is the hottest free agent in wrestling at the moment, and a major change has occurred that could hint at her ultimate destination.

Recent reports have indicated that the former Sasha Banks is heading to AEW after talks with WWE fell through. The 32-year-old spent several months with NJPW last year but seems to be on her way back to the US wrestling scene.

Early this month, Mone's NJPW entrance theme was removed from Apple Music, and her entire profile was taken down from Spotify. Speculation ran wild that the former Women's Champion might be set to return to WWE at the Royal Rumble, where she would presumably regain her iconic theme and persona as Sasha Banks.

Of course, that didn't happen. WWE Royal Rumble wrapped this past Saturday, and Mone's music is suddenly back on major platforms. As pointed out by X user Dark Puroresu Flowsion, The CEO's NJPW theme and profile have been restored on both Apple Music and Spotify.

Expand Tweet

Amid reports that she's AEW-bound, it's assumed that Mercedes Mone will use her current name and theme in the Jacksonville-based promotion, as Tony Khan has never rebranded a debuting star. As the promotion is also partnered with New Japan Pro-Wrestling, it would make sense for the 32-year-old to keep her current presentation if she debuts for All Elite Wrestling.

Mercedes Mone sends a message of support to WWE Superstars after Royal Rumble 2024

Although Mercedes Mone dashed the hopes of many WWE fans with her absence from the Royal Rumble this past Saturday, the former superstar was still present in many ways.

Mone's former tag team partner Naomi made her grand return to the company during the Women's Rumble match, and the battle royal itself was won by her longtime friend and rival, Bayley.

After the premium live event, Mone took to Instagram and shared a picture of herself with Naomi and Bayley alongside a heartfelt caption:

"My girls," wrote Mone.

Expand Tweet

All signs currently point to The Boss joining All Elite Wrestling shortly, but fans will have to stay tuned to find out when and where she next appears.

Would you have liked to see Sasha Banks return at Royal Rumble 2024? When do you expect her to appear in AEW? Give us your thoughts in the comment section below!

EC3 has called a former WWE star a LIAR. More details here