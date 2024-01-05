Possible hint Mercedes Monè is not returning to major promotion amid AEW rumors

Mercedes Monè (FKA Sasha Banks) is perhaps one of the biggest free agents in the wrestling world right now, and everyone is waiting for her next move. However, it looks like that won't mean a return to her old promotion.

She became a pioneer in the business for her exceptional work as Sasha Banks in WWE. However, The Boss left the company in May 2022 following reported creative differences. Fans saw her return to the wrestling business in January 2023, debuting for NJPW at Wrestle Kingdom 17.

However, she has been out of action since May 2023 due to an ankle injury, with fans speculating about her next destination. While her negotiations with WWE reportedly fell through, a new development has seen Monè's NJPW music and profile removed from the music streaming platform Spotify.

This could rule out that Monè would not be returning to the Japanese promotion amid massive speculation of her joining Tony Khan's AEW.

Mercedes Monè's speculated AEW debut could see her come in as a heel, predicts Francine

Much like many reports and the fans' beliefs, wrestling veteran Francine has also predicted that Mercedes Monè would sign with AEW.

Speaking on her Eyes Up Here podcast, she stated that Mercedes would likely debut as a heel, filling up the void left by the departure of one of its top stars, Jade Cargill, who signed with Monè's former promotion, WWE.

"She's been, you know, a free agent now for a while. And on the women's side, Jade [Cargill] was the big loss [for AEW]. And now she's with the WWE. So, there's kind of a role that needs to be filled there. And I feel like the attitude, you know, I'm pretty sure would come in as a heel even though she'll get a babyface reaction. But I would think she would come in as a heel, and I think she would just fit right into where Jade left off," Francine said. [12:21 – 12:54]

The former seven-time WWE Women's Champion has garnered massive fan reactions with her previous run as a heel, so it would be interesting to see her positioned in that same role should Mercedes decide to ink a deal with AEW.

