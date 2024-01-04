Mercedes Monè sends a cryptic message amid AEW signing rumors

A former WWE star has sparked speculation about her AEW arrival. Since leaving WWE in May 2022, there have always been speculations about Mercedes Monè joining All Elite Wrestling. Today, it has potentially become closer to reality.

The 31-year-old star posted a cryptic Instagram status that read, "This year gonna be fun," alongside an image of herself smiling.

The intriguing social media activity comes amid reports that the 2021 Women's Tag Team Champion is in talks with AEW after contract negotiations with WWE allegedly stalled. Moné has been a free agent since walking out of WWE in May 2022 over creative differences. She then enjoyed a brief stint as IWGP Women's Champion in 2023 before dropping it to Mayu Iwatani.

While details remain unclear, the Instagram post suggests Mercedes Monè is looking ahead to major career moves in 2024. Many fans interpreted this as confirmation she had either signed with AEW or was close to finalizing a contract.

Fans eagerly await potential news about when and how she might debut. They can only speculate based on her ever-more intriguing social media presence. But the Instagram post shows something big seems to be brewing for Monè's in-ring return.

Mercedes Monè Will Debut as Heel in AEW, Predicts Francine

As mentioned above, wrestling veteran Francine speculated that Mercedes Monè is AEW-bound and will likely debut as a villain. During her Eyes Up Here podcast, Francine envisioned the former Sasha Banks filling the heel role left vacant by Jade Cargill's recent move to WWE:

"She's been a free agent for a while. And on the women's side, Jade was the big loss for AEW. Now she's with WWE. So there's a role that needs to be filled," Francine said. "I'm pretty sure [Mercedes Monè] would come in as a heel even though she'll get a babyface reaction. But I think she would come in as a heel and fit right into where Jade left off." [12:21 – 12:54]

If accurate, Monè could make an immediate impact as a top heel in AEW's women's division. Her star power and brash attitude would help replace Cargill's star quality. While fans may cheer Monè's arrival, Francine expects she will portray an arrogant, rule-breaking persona based on her WWE character work. That could set up intriguing first feud possibilities for AEW.

Do you think Mercedes Monè will make her AEW debut next week on Dynamite? Let us know in the comments section.