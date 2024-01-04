Former WWE champion will debut as a heel in AEW nearly two years after departure from the Stamford-based company, believes veteran

Wrestling veteran Francine believes former WWE Superstar Mercedes Moné (Sasha Banks) will debut as a heel in AEW.

Moné left the Stamford-based company nearly two years ago after walking out during an episode of Monday Night RAW. The former RAW Women's Champion later wrestled in NJPW and Stardom. However, she has been out of action due to injury for the past few months.

According to recent reports, the 31-year-old former superstar was negotiating a potential return to WWE. However, talks reportedly broke down over financial disagreements. Moné is now expected to join AEW.

Speaking on her Eyes Up Here podcast, Francine predicted that Moné would debut as a heel in Tony Khan's promotion.

"She's been, you know, a free agent now for a while. And on the women's side, Jade [Cargill] was the big loss [for AEW]. And now she's with the WWE. So, there's kind of a role that needs to be filled there. And I feel like the attitude, you know, I'm pretty sure would come in as a heel even though she'll get a babyface reaction. But I would think she would come in as a heel, and I think she would just fit right into where Jade left off," she said. [12:21 – 12:54]

Major reason why negotiations failed between Mercedes Moné and WWE reportedly revealed. Check out the details here.

Mercedes Moné will eventually return to WWE, says veteran

Wrestling veteran Matt Morgan also discussed Mercedes Moné’s future during a previous episode of his Gigantic Pop podcast. The former superstar predicted that the 31-year-old would join AEW.

However, Morgan believes the former RAW Women's Champion will eventually return to the Stamford-based company.

"Oh, she'll eventually go back there. It will happen, in my opinion. But I do think she's gonna pass through AEW," he said.

Mercedes Moné may not debut in AEW alone. Check out the details here.

Please credit Eyes Up Here and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use the above transcription.