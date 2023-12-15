31-year-old major star will return to WWE despite leaving the Stamford-based company on bad terms over a year ago, says veteran

Wrestling veteran Matt Morgan believes Mercedes Mone (Sasha Banks) will eventually return to WWE.

Mone joined the Stamford-based company in 2012. She spent about a decade there as an active competitor, during which she held the NXT Women's Title, RAW Women's Championship, SmackDown Women's Title, and the Women's Tag Team Championships. However, she walked out during an episode of Monday Night RAW in May 2022 before eventually leaving the company.

The 31-year-old briefly competed in New Japan Pro Wrestling and Stardom before sustaining an injury that had kept her out of action over the past few months. While some now predict she will join AEW, others believe she could be heading back to WWE.

Morgan addressed Mone's future during a recent episode of the Gigantic Pop podcast. He disclosed that he believes the former RAW Women's Champion will sign with AEW. However, she will eventually return to the Stamford-based company.

"Oh, she'll eventually go back there. It will happen in my opinion. But I do think she's gonna pass through AEW," he said. [42:18 - 42:25]

Mercedes Moné teased a potential rematch with a former superstar. Check out the details here.

A source told Matt Morgan's co-host that the ex-WWE star's move to AEW was a done deal

During their discussion of Mercedes Mone's future, Matt Morgan's Gigantic Pop co-host Glenn Rubenstein recalled the former RAW Women's Champion's appearance at AEW All In London.

Rubenstein claimed a source informed him before the event that her joining Tony Khan's promotion was a done deal.

"I mean, I was told before All In. I was told by a source with a reasonably close connection to AEW that it was a done deal. That this was happening with Mercedes showing up. I was told Mercedes and I was told Adam Copeland. Count on it. Both are happening," he said. [34:14 - 34:32]

While Adam Copeland joined AEW earlier this year after his WWE contract expired, Mone is yet to debut in Tony Khan's promotion.

Mercedes Mone dropped a massive WWE tease amid return rumors. Check out the details here.

Please credit the Gigantic Pop podcast and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

What happened to little Nicholas who teamed up with Braun Strowman all those years ago? Find out right here.