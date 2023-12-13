Sasha Banks drops massive WWE tease amid return rumors

Former WWE Superstar Sasha Banks, AKA Mercedes Moné, recently took to social media to share some interesting posts from her time with the company.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion parted ways with the global wrestling juggernaut last year after she and Naomi (AKA Trinity Fatu) walked out of the May 16, 2022, episode of RAW. She joined New Japan Pro-Wrestling/Stardom while the latter signed with IMPACT Wrestling and is the current Knockouts World Champion.

While it's been rumored that Sasha Banks might return to WWE, SESCOOPS reported that there are no contract talks between the two parties. The site also mentioned that there have been no creative discussions for her return, and a tenured member of the company admitted that there is no deal as of yet.

Sasha Banks posted a throwback photo of her time on NXT to her Instagram story and a clip from before she adopted her 'Boss' gimmick. With all the rumors of a potential return to WWE ahead of Royal Rumble 2024, this only added fuel to the fire.

Interestingly, the clip posted to her story is a reel about her debut against Paige (AKA Saraya) 11 years ago. To be more precise, the exact date mentioned was December 12, 2012. While it could be construed as a tease based on recent rumors, it could simply be Banks looking back and reminiscing on the 11th anniversary of her debut in WWE.

Bill Apter says he's interested in a match between Sasha Banks and Jade Cargill

Jade Cargill jumped from AEW to WWE several months ago, and she's appeared on TV a few times. She has the potential to become a megastar in her new company.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted podcast, Bill Apter said he wants to see Jade Cargill in the ring with The Boss.

"Well, miss Moné, we don't know yet if she is gonna come back to WWE. She might sign with AEW or Ring of Honor. But I'd love to see her back in WWE. If Jade Cargill who has said just wait, we are planning things around me that are gonna be really a gem and successful, I think a match against Sasha Banks would be in the cards. I think it would be magnificent," Bill Apter said.

It's possible that Sasha might join AEW, as she attended All In in London last August. It'll be interesting to see where she ends up next year.

