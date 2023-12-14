Mercedes Moné (fka Sasha Banks) teases potential rematch with former WWE Superstar

Mercedes Moné, best known as Sasha Banks, recently celebrated the 11th anniversary of her WWE debut, which occurred back on December 12, 2012. On that day, she competed in a one-on-one match with current AEW star Saraya (fka Paige).

On Instagram, Mercedes Moné shared an NXT match she had during its black-and-gold era with Danielle Moinet, better known as Summer Rae. Along with a short clip, she wrote:

"Hi @daniellemoinet"

Moné's Instagram story

For months on end, the WWE Universe has been speculating online as to when Sasha Banks will make her long-awaited comeback to the global juggernaut. Many hope to see her reunite with Bayley.

Interestingly, a lot of them were quick to point out how Bayley's current angle with Damage CTRL is the perfect time for The Role Model's former tag partner to resurface and bring her star power to the storyline. Check out why fans are convinced Triple H is bringing Mercedes back to WWE in 2024.

Bayley named WrestleMania dream opponent by 31-year-old WWE Superstar

While word on the rumor mill is that Bayley will be booted out of Damage CTRL soon, there are also other directions the creative team can go with her.

In the second half of 2023, one star who has gone up against the faction, and particularly Bayley, is Shotzi. The latter was asked on WWE Deutschland who she would like to face at the Show of Shows next year.

According to Shotzi, her issues with Bayley are far from over, and WrestleMania 40 is an ideal place to settle things once and for all:

"There's so many people that I would love to face. I've had a crazy run with Bayley, but I still feel like we haven't had our period. I would love to share that moment with her. Especially, because she's also from my hometown [San Jose] and I would love to bring that Bay Area pride with Bayley. Also, kick her butt."

Despite Bayley's valiant effort at Survivor Series: WarGames, she took the bullet for her team, giving Damage CTRL their second consecutive loss in two years. The Role Model is nevertheless cited by many of her fans and contemporaries as most deserving of a moment on The Grandest Stage of Them All after all these years of hard work and dedication.

Will Mercedes Moné join Bayley on the Road to WrestleMania 40, or will Damage CTRL power through as a unit in 2024? Share your thoughts in the comments section below!