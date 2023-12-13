WWE Universe is convinced Triple H is bringing back 10-time Women's Champion after 20 months at Royal Rumble next year

As the 2024 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event fast approaches, the WWE Universe has gone berserk over the possibility of Triple H bringing back the 10-time Women's Champion. That name in question is Mercedes Moné, who used to go by Sasha Banks in the Stamford-based promotion.

The CEO is currently out of action, nursing an ankle injury she suffered during her loss to AEW star Willow Nightingale on May 21 at the Resurgence event. Amid her absence, there's a cloud of uncertainty over her future, with some fans waiting for her long-awaited AEW debut. Moné was spotted in attendance for All In earlier this year, which fueled the rumors of her imminent arrival in All Elite Wrestling.

However, the wrestling rumor mill has recently gone into overdrive over the idea of the formerly Sasha Banks returning at the Royal Rumble next year. Though a recent report has busted the speculation, Mercedes Moné's cryptic posts directed at WWE have generated a lot of buzz among fans. The word making the rounds is that The Blueprint has been asking for a 'lot of money' to return.

There's no word on whether her contract with NJPW is up, but the WWE Universe is confident that Triple H will bring her back in time for the 30-Women Royal Rumble match in Tampa Bay next month.

The formerly Sasha Banks has never won the Royal Rumble match in her career!

Triple H is optimistic about Mercedes Moné working with WWE again

In an interview with Ariel Helwani of BT Sport last year, the CCO Triple H admitted a communication breakdown between WWE and Mercedes Moné, which led to the two sides parting ways:

"Time will tell, yeah time will tell. Yeah, i think in a lot of ways communication breakdowns are terrible and there's a communication breakdown there for whatever reason. Starting back up bad communication it's not a difficult process but it can be a process right and you have to go through the process."

It will be interesting to see if NJPW will add injury time to her deal, which could pour water on the excitement of some fans who are hoping to see The Boss at the 2024 Royal Rumble.

Where do you want to see Mercedes Moné in 2024? WWE or AEW? Let us know in the comments section below.