Bayley is popular WWE Superstar's dream opponent for WrestleMania 40

WrestleMania 40 is months away, but WWE Superstars are already figuring out ways for them to make it to the event. Recently, a former champion revealed that she wants a match against Damage CTRL's Bayley at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

Earlier this year, Shotzi Blackheart feuded with The Role Model for weeks, with Bayley ending up cutting some of Blackheart's hair before she went on a hiatus. After weeks of haunting the former SmackDown Women's Champion, she returned to the blue brand in September 2023 and ultimately defeated her.

Speaking on WWE Deutschland, Shotzi was asked who she would like to face at WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia. The former champion mentioned Bayley, as she believes that the two have unfinished business, which they can settle at the Grandest Stage of Them All. Check it out:

"There's so many people that I would love to face. I've had a crazy run with Bayley, but I still feel like we haven't had our period. I would love to share that moment with her. Especially, because she's also from my hometown [San Jose] and I would love to bring that Bay Area pride with Bayley. Also, kick her butt." (From 23:50 to 24:35)

Bayley addresses major loss at WWE Survivor Series 2023

Bayley's position with Damage CTRL has drastically changed since IYO SKY became the WWE Women's Champion and Asuka and Kairi Sane joined the stable on WWE SmackDown. Sadly, the situation only became worse after the former RAW Women's Champion failed her stablemates at the final premium live event of the year.

Damage CTRL came up short against the team of Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, and Shotzi with Bayley taking the pin. Speaking to Cathy Kelley following her WarGames match, Bayley addressed Damage CTRL's loss without the members of the faction. Check it out:

"There's no way, there's no words, there's nothing I could say that would give you an insight on what I'm feeling right now, okay? WarGames, it's bold and it's intense, and I did everything I could. Now, I just don't know what else I've left, so. I'm going to ice my whole body, maybe you can find my teammates for me." (From 0:18 to 0:55)

Bayley's days in the faction seem to be numbered and it will be interesting to see when the faction inevitably removes her.

