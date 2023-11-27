Bayley addresses major loss following WWE Survivor Series 2023

Bayley's days as Damage CTRL's leader in WWE might be numbered after she took the pin for her team at Survivor Series 2023. Later, a dejected Role Model addressed the loss without her teammates.

On the latest episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Bayley and Asuka defeated the team of Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair to gain an advantage heading into WarGames. The two teams gave their best inside the cage, but the team of heroes defeated Damage CTRL at the event.

Sadly, Bayley tried her best to save the members of her team but ended up taking the final pinfall for the stable that ended the match. Speaking to Cathy Kelley after the match, The Role Model addressed the loss without her teammates. Check it out:

"There's no way, there's no words, there's nothing I could say that would give you an insight on what I'm feeling right now, okay? WarGames, it's bold and it's intense, and I did everything I could. Now, I just don't know what else I've left, so. I'm going to ice my whole body, maybe you can find my teammates for me." (From 0:18 to 0:55)

Interestingly, she was alone addressing the loss without any other member of the faction.

Bayley recently teased the return of Sasha Banks to WWE

Last year, Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of the promotion, which was under Vince McMahon's old regime. The creative decisions and poor booking are what led to the stars walking out of WWE in a shocking manner.

It's been over a year, and Sasha Banks (aka Mercedes Mone) is working with New Japan Pro Wrestling. Meanwhile, Naomi (aka Trinity) is now the Knockouts Champion with IMPACT Wrestling.

Earlier in the week, Bayley dropped a massive hint regarding the potential return of Sasha Banks to the promotion at WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2023. She added a story featuring the members of Damage CTRL and Banks. Check it out:

"I've always got a plan"

Sadly, the tease went nowhere, and Mone hasn't returned to the promotion.

