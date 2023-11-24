Bayley teases the return of 10-time champion for the first time in over 18 months ahead of WWE Survivor Series 2023

Bayley's Damage CTRL has grown in numbers following the WWE Crown Jewel 2023 Premium Live Event. Recently, The Role Model teased the return of a massive star for the first time in nearly eighteen months ahead of WarGames at Survivor Series.

In 2019, Bayley became the first ever Women's Tag Team Champion alongside Sasha Banks (Mercedes Mone) after the two won the Elimination Chamber match. The Boss n Hug Connection has often teamed up and won the championship gold on numerous occasions.

Unfortunately, Sasha Banks walked out of the promotion in May 2022 and eventually left WWE. Meanwhile, Bayley returned to the company and created Damage CTRL on Monday Night RAW.

Ahead of Survivor Series 2023, Bayley dropped a huge tease regarding the possible return of The Boss to WWE for the first time in over eighteen months before Damage CTRL enters WarGames. Check it out:

"I've always got a plan"

It will be interesting to see if Mercedes Mone returns to the promotion in Chicago.

Bayley wants Sasha Banks to return to WWE

The new regime came into full effect and changed the landscape of WWE after SummerSlam 2022. Unfortunately, Naomi and Sasha Banks never got the chance to experience it as they walked out of the promotion in May 2022.

Meanwhile, Bayley returned to the promotion and started her faction on Monday Night RAW. Speaking to Ariel Helwani, The Role Model said she won't give up hope on Mercedes Mone (aka Sasha Banks) returning to WWE:

"I’ll never give up hope. I’ll never give up hope that she’ll come back. I’ll say yes [if she would come back] because this is her home, this is her dream. I love to see what she’s doing and what she will be doing in the next few months. She’s gonna literally take over the world, take the world by storm but I know this is her home and where her heart is, and by her heart I mean me, so she needs to come back to me cause I need her to be my travel partner. I’m gonna say that I’ll never give up hope that she’ll come back." [From 01:49 to 02:23]

She recently teased the return of Sasha Banks, and it will be interesting to see if The Boss returns to the promotion under the new regime.

