Bayley says she'll "never give up hope" on Triple H bringing back former WWE star

Triple H's reign as the head of WWE's creative team has been full of returns from released stars. Bayley hopes that eventually, Mercedes Monè, fka Sasha Banks, will also return to her old hunting ground.

The Blueprint last competed inside the WWE ring in May 2022 before allegedly walking out on the company alongside Naomi during a taping of RAW. While many expected her to return after Triple H took control of the creative department, that was not the case, as Monè wanted to prove herself outside the Stamford-based promotion.

She recently made her NJPW debut, defeating KAIRI to win the promotion's IWGP Women's Championship. While Monè may be flourishing since leaving WWE, Bayley stated in an interview with Ariel Helwani that she still has hopes of reuniting with her former partner:

"I’ll never give up hope. I’ll never give up hope that she’ll come back. I’ll say yes [if she would come back]cbecause this is her home, this is her dream. I love to see what she’s doing and what she will be doing in the next few months. She’s gonna literally take over the world, take the world by storm but I know this is her home and where her heart is, and by her heart I mean me, so she needs to come back to me cause I need her to be my travel partner. I’m gonna say that I’ll never give up hope that she’ll come back." [1:49 - 2:23]

Bayley commented on working under Triple H on WWE main roster

Triple H has done impressive work since taking over the keys to the company's creative team in July last year. The 14-time world champion has earned praise from fans and critics and is well respected by his peers and employees.

During an interview with Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling, The Role Model opened up about her experience working under her former NXT boss. You can check out Bayley's comments by clicking here.

Triple H has managed to bring back several released stars since his promotion. Fans will be hoping that The Game can also work his magic on Mercedes Monè since the former SmackDown Women's Champion is one of the most talented wrestlers on the planet.

