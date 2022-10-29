Bayley reveals what WWE is like under Triple H's leadership (Exclusive)

Bayley has opened up about WWE's direction under the company's Chief Content Officer Triple H.

Triple H replaced former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon as the Head of Creative in July. Since then, Bayley has featured prominently on television alongside her Damage CTRL stablemates Dakota Kai and IYO SKY.

In an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Bayley spoke about the backstage atmosphere in WWE with her former NXT boss now in charge:

"It's cool. I feel like it's a little bit back in the NXT days, obviously on a larger scale," said Bayley. "I think it's great because he has such a great relationship with everybody and he really does take the time to talk to everybody and to help everyone feel comfortable in what they're doing. You just kinda know that there's good direction any time you talk to him. He's very passionate and dedicated to what he's creating right now, and it's been just so fun to be around him again. I'm really looking forward to everything else he's going to do." [1:45 – 2:19]

Bayley reacts to Triple H's booking decision on this week's WWE RAW

Monday's episode ended with Bayley defeating Bianca Belair after Nikki Cross attacked the RAW Women's Champion. Following the non-title contest, the returning Cross struck Bayley with a series of forearms and punches.

Although fans were torn about Triple H's storyline development, the former Women's Champion enjoyed the latest twist in her rivalry with Belair:

"I wasn't expecting someone like her [Nikki Cross] to get involved," Bayley said. "I didn't even think anybody cared to come out. I'm very interested. I'm as interested as you guys. She just seems a little unhinged, and I love it." [1:17 – 1:34]

Bayley also gave her opinion on Dominik Mysterio comparing himself to the late Eddie Guerrero on RAW.

