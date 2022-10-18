WWE RAW Results: Two top stars return; Brock Lesnar destroyed in opening segment - Winners, Recap, Grades & Highlights (October 17, 2022)

Former United States Champion Bobby Lashley kicked off RAW and called out Brock Lesnar for costing him the United States Championship last week. Brock walked out and Lashley rushed him at ringside, spearing him through the barricades.

He then sent Lesnar into the announcers' desk as officials came out to stop the fight before we headed for a break on RAW.

WWE RAW Results (October 17, 2022): The O.C. vs. Alpha Academy

Anderson and Gable kicked things off in the ring and the latter got an early takedown into a headlock but it was broken. Anderson returned with a tackle before Gallows and Otis were tagged in.

Gallows got some big strikes and Otis came back with an elbow before sending Anderson into the ring post. Anderson reversed a Vader Bomb before Gallows came in and hit a big boot.

O.C. missed the Magic Killer on Gable before Otis and Gallows kicked off a brawl at ringside. Gable tried for the Ankle Lock before Anderson hit a spinebuster. The O.C. hit the Magic Killer on Gable and picked up the win.

Result: The O.C. def. Alpha Academy

Grade: B-

The Judgment Day were out next on RAW and they confronted AJ and The O.C. Balor reminded us that he had a big part in forming the 'Club' and challenged the trio to a match at Crown Jewel.

AJ made fun of them and Dominik said that they will send the O.C. and AJ packing, like they did with his dad Rey Mysterio. AJ challenged Dominik to a match that Rhea quickly accepted on Dom's behalf.

Styles then said that he would give Dom the beating that Rey should have given him in their match later tonight.

The new US Champion Seth Rollins was out next and said that he was about to make his first title defense against Riddle after winning it last week. Rollins said that he purposefully took the loss at Extreme Rules so he could go on to win the title on RAW.

Mustafa Ali came out and challenged Rollins to a match but Seth told him no. The Visionary said that Ali didn't belong in the ring with him but the latter said that he wasn't going anywhere. Seth was still talking when Ali attacked him but was taken out right away with a big strike.

Ali fell at ringside but as Seth was walking away, Ali ran at him and hit him from behind. Seth sent Ali into the ring post and knocked him out before RAW moved on.

Damage CTRL vs. Candice LeRae & Bianca Belair on RAW

Bianca and SKY kicked off the match and Kai was tagged in early on after the RAW women's champ got a quick takedown. LeRae was tagged in and she sent Sky outside before tossing Kai over the ropes and hitting a dive on both women.

Back after a break on RAW, Bianca was in control in the ring but Kai dragged her down by the hair to keep her from making the tag. LeRae was still tagged in and she attacked both members of Damage CTRL in the corner before getting a double senton.

SKY came back and isolated LeRae in their corner and Kai tried for a suplex but it was reversed. Bianca tagged back in before Kai got a massive knee strike before sending her outside off the apron. LeRae took Kai down when Bayley got up off commentary to help.

Belair tried to stop Bayley and speared her over the announcers' desk but the distraction allowed Damage CTRL to hit the combined finisher in the ring and get the win.

Result: Damage CTRL def. Candice LeRae & Bianca Belair

Grade: B

Riddle was backstage and told Ali that if he won the championship tonight, he would give him the match he wanted. We saw the Miz pretending to have a knee injury to get out of his match against Dexter Lumis.

Cora Jade was backstage on RAW and she asked Rhea Ripley to come to NXT to beat up Roxanne Perez. Ripley agreed to do so before we headed back to the ring to greet JBL.

WWE legend JBL was out next on RAW and started making fun of Oklahoma right away. JBL said that Dominik was right to betray his dad and called Rey a deadbeat dad before introducing us to the newest member of RAW, Baron Corbin.

JBL said that Baron was a star and called him the Modern Day Wrestling God, while making fun of Dolph Ziggler, who was Corbin's opponent tonight.

Dolph Ziggler vs. Baron Corbin on RAW

Ziggler started off strong but Corbin took him down with an uppercut. Dolph caught Corbin on the ropes in the corner but the latter tossed him back into the ring. Ziggler got some kicks in the corner before Corbin reversed a suplex and hit an inverted vertical suplex of his own.

Corbin got a big strike before sending Dolph into the ring post outside. Back after a break on RAW, Ziggler got a big slam for a near fall before Corbin got the Deep Six. Ziggler came back with the ZigZag before Corbin countered a superkick and got the End of Days for the win.

Result: Baron Corbin def. Dolph Ziggler

Grade: B

The Miz was being accused of faking his injury to get out of the match against Lumis. Gargano yelled from offscreen that he saw Dexter and Miz jumped up and stood on his injured leg, before making the excuse that his superior DNA allowed his knee to heal at superhuman speed.

We got a recap of Bray Wyatt's promo from Friday night on SmackDown.

AJ Styles and the OC were backstage and Cameron Grimes approached them for help tomorrow against Joe Gacy and the Dyad on NXT. The OC accepted the offer and we headed for another break.

AJ Styles vs. Dominik Mysterio on RAW

Dominik and AJ kicked things off and the veteran was in control early on and got some big strikes in. Styles went outside and Rhea distracted him, letting Dom get a big dive off the top rope. Dom got in control and unloaded on AJ in the corner before dropping him on the ropes.

AJ got back in control and sent Dom over the barricades outside before we headed for a break. Back on RAW, Dominik was on his knees and AJ hit a big kick to the head before Ripley pushed AJ off the top rope. Dominik was back in control and hit the three amigos suplexes for a near fall.

The O.C. and The Judgment Day got in each other's faces and Styles used the distraction to take Dominik down. Rhea dragged AJ by the foot as he was getting back inside the ring and Dominik took advantage by getting the quick pin.

Result: Dominik Mysterio def. AJ Styles

Grade: B+

Dexter Lumis was making his entrance when The Miz attacked him from behind and knocked him out. Backstage on RAW, Damage CTRL said that they were going to target Bianca now that both Asuka and Alexa were taken care of.

Elias was back on RAW next but before that, Gargano said something to The Miz backstage about blowing the whistle on him.

Elias was out next and said that his brother's career had to be cut short but now he was back. He had ditched the guitar for a keyboard but just as he was about to start playing, Riddle made his entrance with some bongos.

Riddle said that he was the biggest fan of Elias and wanted to join him for the performance. Elias told Riddle to sit down in the ring and enjoy the song but just as he was about to get into it, Seth Rollins made his entrance.

Seth Rollins (c) vs. Matt Riddle - United States Championship match on RAW

Riddle got some big moves early on and Rollins fled the ring twice before coming back and unloading on the former RAW Tag Team Champion. Riddle sent Rollins back outside before Elias got involved and hit a knee strike, taking him out.

Rollins took the Floating Bro but managed to kick out. Riddle got a knee strike and hit the Bro Derek for another near fall. Riddle had the triangle locked in and Rollins hit some big slams with the hold still engaged.

Rollins barely managed to get out by rolling outside before trying to get Elias to hit him and cause a DQ. Riddle came in with a dive and took out Rollins before getting the rope assisted DDT and the RKO but Elias got in the ring at the last second as Rollins countered the move.

Rollins sent Riddle into Elias and got the stomp before picking up the win. After the match, Rollins hit a stomp on Elias but before he could do the same to Riddle, Mustafa Ali attacked him.

Result: Seth Rollins def. Matt Riddle to retain the United States Championship

Ali beat Rollins up and caused him to retreat into the crowd as RAW went off the air.

Grade: B+

Episode rating: B

We got the return of Elias as well as Baron Corbin and a special appearance from JBL tonight on RAW. Brock Lesnar got taken out by Lashley while Riddle and Rollins put on a great main event.

