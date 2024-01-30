Mercedes Mone sends a message to Bayley and Naomi after WWE Royal Rumble 2024

Bayley and Naomi were two of the biggest highlights of WWE Royal Rumble 2024. Mercedes Mone ensured that her friends knew they had her support as she sent them a wholesome message on her Instagram story.

Naomi and Sasha Banks walked out of WWE in May 2022 due to creative differences with Vince McMahon. Despite much speculation about their return, they parted ways with the company and explored other avenues. While Sasha Banks rebranded herself as Mercedes Mone, Naomi debuted in Impact Wrestling as Trinity.

Mercedes Mone went for a wrestling excursion in Japan where she won the IWGP Women's Championship. Trinity, meanwhile, won the TNA Knockouts World Championship. She made her comeback to WWE during the women's Royal Rumble match, lasting over an hour and eliminating Alba Fyre and Becky Lynch.

Bayley went on to get her first-ever Royal Rumble victory. Mercedes Mone is close friends with both Naomi and Bayley in real life. The CEO sent a message to both on her Instagram story.

Expand Tweet

Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks) has won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship with both Bayley and Naomi

Mercedes Mone enjoyed a stellar career in WWE when it comes to titles. She won the NXT Women's Championship once, the SmackDown Women's Championship once, and the RAW Women's Championship five times.

Despite being a fantastic singles wrestler, she enjoyed plenty of success in the tag team division as well. At Elimination Chamber 2018, the Boss and Bayley became the inaugural Women's Tag Team Champions when they won the six-tag team Elimination Chamber match.

This was the first of two title reigns for the Boss N Hug Connection. Sasha Banks went on to create more history when she became the first-ever three-time tag champ.

She did so on Night 2 of WrestleMania 38 when she teamed up with Naomi to defeat Carmella & Queen Zelina, Liv Morgan & Rhea Ripley, and Natalya & Shayna Baszler in a Fatal 4-Way match.

EC3 has called a former WWE star a LIAR. More details here