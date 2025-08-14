Tony Khan announces 5-time WWE champion's AEW return

Tony Khan's AEW will see the return of a five-time WWE champion to television. This came after the company's head honcho announced his comeback for this week's Dynamite.

The aforementioned star, who is one-third of the reigning AEW World Trios Champions, is Samoa Joe. He last wrestled at the promotion's premier event, All In Texas, in a Trios match alongside his Opps cohorts against the Death Riders. Joe's team managed to retain their titles, but he received a massive beatdown by The Death Riders.

This led to Samoa Joe being carried out of Globe Life Field on a stretcher. The angle was done to allow the former WWE United States Champion to fulfill his commitments for Twisted Metal season 2, which premiered on HBO last month.

Before the August 13 edition of Dynamite went on the air, All Elite Wrestling President and CEO Tony Khan took to his X to announce that Samoa Joe will be making his return to the show. The Samoan Submission Machine will team up with Opps members Katsuyori Shibata and Powerhouse Hobbs to battle Beast Mortos, Dralistico, and RUSH.

#AEWDynamite 8pm ET/7pm CT TONIGHT World Trios Champions The Opps vs LFI @SamoaJoe will return TONIGHT!After LFI attacked @K_Shibata2022 on Saturday for the second time, Joe will team with @TrueWillieHobbs+ Shibata vs @RUSHToroBlanco @Dralistico_LFI+@BeastMortos TONIGHT!

Samoa Joe got injured during his AEW hiatus

Amidst his absence from television programming, Samoa Joe revealed a concerning health update. The former NXT Champion stated that he injured his ankle while doing something mundane during the filming of Twisted Metal.

“Normally, I would say the ring is always a much more precarious place to be in, but halfway through the season, I fractured my ankle. Nothing crazy - we had done a series of pretty crazy driving stunts and some dangerous things here and there. Then it was just parking, and I had to hop out the back on some really rocky, busted-up asphalt. I turned my ankle and spent the rest of the season taping it up and limping through it," he said. [H/T - WrestlePurist on X]

With Samoa Joe returning to in-ring action after a month, it remains to be seen if the injury will affect his performance when he steps back inside the squared circle.

