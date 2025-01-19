Tony Khan announces 5-time WWE champion's huge in-ring return after 196 days on AEW Dynamite 

Tony Khan has just announced the AEW in-ring return of a former WWE champion. The said talent was on hiatus for more than six months.

Earlier this week, Samoa Joe made his long-awaited return as he came out to save HOOK and Katsuyori Shibata from Christian Cage and The Patriarchy. Before the latest edition of Dynamite, Joe was last seen on July 10, 2024, when he was taken out by Chris Jericho.

In The Samoan Submission Machine's absence, HOOK dealt with the threat of Christian and his "sons" on his own. This feud began when the group took out the former FTW Champion's father, Taz. Hence, The Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil has been looking for retribution.

On X/Twitter, Tony Khan announced that Samoa Joe will be making his AEW in-ring return against The Patriarchy's Nick Wayne on the upcoming edition of Dynamite. This will be their first time sharing the ring in a one-on-one match.

Before joining AEW, Joe found much success in WWE, winning the NXT Title three times and the United States Championship two times. With The Samoan Submission Machine's comeback, Christian Cage will have to map out a new plan, as his team no longer has the numbers advantage.

The Patriarchy now has to deal with HOOK, Samoa Joe, and Katsuyori Shibata's alliance in full effect.

