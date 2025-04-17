Tony Khan announces AEW has officially signed 37-year-old former world champion

AEW President Tony Khan has officially announced that a 37-year-old star will be his newest signing. The star made his All Elite debut on the latest episode of Dynamite.

Ad

The 37-year-old former World Champion, Josh Alexander, has signed with All Elite Wrestling. Josh is known for his time in TNA, where he became a two-time World Heavyweight Champion. After months of rumors, the Walking Weapon finally made his AEW debut on Dynamite in a major match this past Wednesday.

Josh Alexander was revealed as the wild card participant in the 2025 Owen Hart Foundation Men's Tournament. He squared off against Hangman Adam Page in the competition's quarter finals. However, the 37-year-old failed to secure a victory in his debut match on Dynamite, as Hangman Page advanced to the semi-finals.

Ad

Trending

Following his massive debut on Dynamite, Tony Khan took to the 'X' social media platform to reveal the official All Elite graphic for Josh Alexander, announcing him as the newest company signing with the following message:

John Cena's last PPV's name revealed by Kurt Angle? More details HERE

"It’s official: @Walking_Weapon is ALL ELITE! Don’t miss Josh Alexander’s AEW debut vs Hangman Page tonight in the @owen_foundation Men’s Tournament Quarterfinal, live on Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite Spring BreakThru right NOW!" Khan wrote.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Tony Khan expressed his happiness after a historic AEW Dynamite

It was widely known that this week's AEW Dynamite Spring Break-thru would be the night that the show surpasses WCW Nitro in terms of episodes. Dynamite is now the longest-running wrestling show on TNT/TBS.

Addressing the historic night, Tony Khan took to the 'X' social media platform to express his joy, deeming this week's Dynamite as one of the greatest nights in AEW history:

Ad

"We did it! Thank you all for making tonight happen! Thank you all for making tonight’s Spring BreakThru on Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite one of the greatest nights in the history of AEW!"

Expand Tweet

Moreover, All Elite Wrestling continues to grow as a competitor to WWE, and only time will tell what great things are ahead for the Jacksonville-based promotion.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gaurav Singh Gaurav has been an AEW and WWE writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since July 2023. A Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication enabled him to take up writing for Pro Wrestling professionally, and his articles have raked in more than 2 million reads till date. Before Sportskeeda, he had internships as a WWE writer at FirstSportz and SportsManor.



Gaurav's journey as a wrestling enthusiast began at the 2008 WWE No Way Out, where he witnessed The Undertaker's triumphant win in the Elimination Chamber match. His favorite wrestler is CM Punk because of his sensible promos and having a great wrestling mind.



While writing, Gaurav aims to be a credible reporter and provide accurate information to readers without any biases.



Apart from writing, Gaurav loves to play story-based games, read non-fiction books, and listen to music when he needs relaxation. Know More