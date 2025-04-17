Tony Khan announces AEW has officially signed 37-year-old former world champion

AEW President Tony Khan has officially announced that a 37-year-old star will be his newest signing. The star made his All Elite debut on the latest episode of Dynamite.
The 37-year-old former World Champion, Josh Alexander, has signed with All Elite Wrestling. Josh is known for his time in TNA, where he became a two-time World Heavyweight Champion. After months of rumors, the Walking Weapon finally made his AEW debut on Dynamite in a major match this past Wednesday.
Josh Alexander was revealed as the wild card participant in the 2025 Owen Hart Foundation Men's Tournament. He squared off against Hangman Adam Page in the competition's quarter finals. However, the 37-year-old failed to secure a victory in his debut match on Dynamite, as Hangman Page advanced to the semi-finals.
Following his massive debut on Dynamite, Tony Khan took to the 'X' social media platform to reveal the official All Elite graphic for Josh Alexander, announcing him as the newest company signing with the following message:
John Cena's last PPV's name revealed by Kurt Angle? More details HERE
"It’s official: @Walking_Weapon is ALL ELITE! Don’t miss Josh Alexander’s AEW debut vs Hangman Page tonight in the @owen_foundation Men’s Tournament Quarterfinal, live on Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite Spring BreakThru right NOW!" Khan wrote.
Tony Khan expressed his happiness after a historic AEW Dynamite
It was widely known that this week's AEW Dynamite Spring Break-thru would be the night that the show surpasses WCW Nitro in terms of episodes. Dynamite is now the longest-running wrestling show on TNT/TBS.
Addressing the historic night, Tony Khan took to the 'X' social media platform to express his joy, deeming this week's Dynamite as one of the greatest nights in AEW history:
"We did it! Thank you all for making tonight happen! Thank you all for making tonight’s Spring BreakThru on Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite one of the greatest nights in the history of AEW!"
Moreover, All Elite Wrestling continues to grow as a competitor to WWE, and only time will tell what great things are ahead for the Jacksonville-based promotion.