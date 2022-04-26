Tony Khan announces top AEW star as guest commentator on AEW Dynamite

AEW President Tony Khan recently took to Twitter to declare that CM Punk will be acting as a special guest commentator for the highly anticipated Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler match on Dynamite. The two members of FTR are scheduled to battle it out this Wednesday in an Owen Hart Cup Tournament qualifier.

Dax and Cash have been a dominant force as a duo, putting on acclaimed matches and currently holding both the ROH and AAA Tag Team titles. While their prowess together is undisputable, this will be the first time the two will be facing each other in the ring.

Dax Harwood had earlier shared a tweet stating that this bout will only be a one-time thing, as they will be forced to fight each other in pursuit of winning the men's side of the tournament.

Amidst all the hype for the must-watch match, Tony Khan took to Twitter today to announce that veteran AEW star CM Punk will be a guest commentator for the bout.

Fans can catch all the action on AEW Dynamite, airing Wednesday at 8pm EST on TNT in the US. International fans can watch on FITE TV while fans in India can see it on Eurosport.

AEW's FTR recently commented on the possibility of them splitting up

FTR's Cash Wheeler recently disclosed that the duo have no intention of ever splitting up.

Ahead of their one-on-one match on this week's Dynamite, suspicions of the team doing a break-up angle on-screen came up. However, Wheeler has resolutely put a stop to any rumors by making it clear that no such scenario was being planned.

Uncle Dax FTR @DaxFTR It’s almost Wednesday, & you know what that means?!



This is probably the most important match of my career. To commemorate a hero, I WANT to win this whole thing. Either way, we’ll both give everything we possibly have; for each other, for you guys, & ultimately, for Owen Hart. It’s almost Wednesday, & you know what that means?!This is probably the most important match of my career. To commemorate a hero, I WANT to win this whole thing. Either way, we’ll both give everything we possibly have; for each other, for you guys, & ultimately, for Owen Hart. https://t.co/eJxHXHixu7

Speaking on the Wrestling Perspective podcast, Cash Wheeler stated that they never even want to tease a break-up angle, let alone go through with it:

"We don't want to tease a break up, do a break up, no interest in that, I'll retire before we ever entertain that idea. Print it. Tattoo it. I don't care. We're never going to do a break up angle." said Cash Wheeler. (H/T Fightful)

Adding CM Punk to the mix of an already hyped match may be the catalyst for some unexpected events. Fans will have to stay tuned to see how the next episode of AEW Dynamite unfolds.

