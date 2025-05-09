Tony Khan announces blockbuster match for AEW Double or Nothing weekend; good news for fans

AEW is gearing up for its seventh annual Double or Nothing PPV. This is a marquee event for Tony Khan and his roster, and the 2025 edition is sure to be a massive show as the Death Riders dominate the storylines. Khan has just announced a special happening for Double or Nothing weekend.

Tony Khan has been a lifelong pro wrestling fan, and he's been open about his participation in the early days of the internet wrestling community. Khan recently announced that AEW would co-produce two tribute shows for Death Valley Driver Video Review founder Dean Rasmussen, who passed away in May 2023. The first, DEAN~! 2, is set for Saturday, May 24, outside of Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, AZ. The plan has been to stream both shows on Ring of Honor's YouTube channel, with AEW and ROH talents in action.

Josh Woods vs. Tom Lawlor has been announced for the PPV weekend. Tony Khan took to X/Twitter today to announce the AEW/ROH vs. NJPW/MLW match-up for the Rasmussen tribute show held the day before Double or Nothing VII. Khan pointed to the history between Filthy Tom and The Goods, revealing that tickets were free for the outdoor show.

"Saturday, 5/24 FREE TICKETS~! Glendale, AZ DEAN~!!!2 @FilthyTomLawlor vs @WoodsIsTheGoods Both collegiate National Champions, Both from the same university @UCF, Friends + training partners for over a decade, Tom Lawlor battles Josh Woods to honor the late great Dean Rasmussen!" Tony Khan wrote.

DEAN~! 3 will then take place at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia during the weekend of September 5 to coincide with ROH Death Before Dishonor, Dynamite, and Collision. ACTION DEAN~! was the first Rasmussen tribute show, held in April 2024, with Daniel Makabe going over Timothy Thatcher in the main event.

AEW Double or Nothing updated lineup

All Elite Wrestling's Double or Nothing 2025 PPV is scheduled for Sunday, May 25, from Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona.

Below is the updated lineup:

Women's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Final: Mercedes Moné vs. Jamie Hayter; Men's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Final: Will Ospreay vs. Adam Page.

The winners of The Owen Hart Cup will receive their trophy and championship belts at Double or Nothing. They will then head to All In on July 12 in Arlington, TX, to challenge for the Women's World Championship and the World Championship, respectively.

