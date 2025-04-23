Tony Khan announces first-ever AEW collaboration of it's kind

AEW is seemingly poised to collaborate with another promotion to produce multiple upcoming independent wrestling events. The announcement came from All Elite head honcho Tony Khan on a podcast, which featured him recently.

Indie promotion Action Wrestling organized a special event, dubbed ACTION DEAN~!!!, on April 4 last year at Williamstown, New Jersey. The show was meant as a tribute to Dean Rasmussen, one of the founders of the Death Valley Driver Video Review website/board, who had passed away a year prior.

On a recent edition of the Way of the Blade podcast, All Elite Wrestling CEO Tony Khan joined another DVDVR co-founder Phil Schneider to announce multiple sequels to the original DEAN~!!!. The first of these, DEAN~! 2, is scheduled to be held on May 24, and will supposedly feature multiple names from the Jacksonville-based company. Furthermore, DEAN~! 3 could be hosted in the ECW Arena in September, around the same time as ROH Death Before Dishonor 2025.

"What we're announcing here is not just a DEAN~! 2 but a DEAN~! 2 and a DEAN~! 3 in collaboration with our friends at AEW. The first one is going to be May 24th outside of the Scottsdale Arena at 8 p.m. (local). It's going to be a free show," said Schneider. "Mad Dog Connelly is going to be on the show, Gringo Loco is going to be on the show. Coven Of The Goat. We're going to have some AEW wrestlers and make some unique matchups with [All Elite Wrestling] guys and indie guys. We're going to put on something very cool in Arizona. Also, DEAN~! 3 is going to be in September at the ECW Arena." [H/T - Fightful]

Which All Elite stars will step up to compete at the aforementioned events remains to be seen.

Tony Khan's plans for this week's AEW Dynamite

AEW will be rolling into New Orleans, Louisiana, for this week's edition of Dynamite. Two matches have been announced for the show so far. The first is a tag bout pitting "Speedball" Mike Bailey and Kevin Knight against The Young Bucks, in the EVPs' first match in the company since this past October. The second is a 2025 Women's Owen Hart Cup semifinal between Kris Statlander and Jamie Hayter.

It remains to be seen what else Tony Khan and company have planned for fans this Wednesday.

