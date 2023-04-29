Tony Khan announces a blockbuster match for AEW star Jon Moxley

AEW President Tony Khan has answered the prayers of The Elite, The Blackpool Combat Club, and fans as he booked Jon Moxley in a huge match for an upcoming episode of Dynamite.

Following a brutal beatdown of Konosuke Takeshita, Kenny Omega issued a challenge to Jon Moxley for a match where he couldn't run, hide or escape.

Never one to back down from a fight, Moxley accepted Omega's challenge, with Tony Khan being the deciding factor as to whether the match will be sanctioned. It's now official that on the May 10th edition of AEW Dynamite, Kenny Omega will face Jon Moxley in a steel cage match.

Kenny Omega + Jon Moxley will renew the most intense rivalry in AEW in a Steel Cage live on Wednesday Night Dynamite! Wednesday, 5/10Detroit, MIWednesday Night #AEWDynamite Live on TBS, 8pm ET/7pm CTSteel Cage Match @KennyOmegamanX vs @JonMoxley At @LCArena_Detroit on May 10Kenny Omega + Jon Moxley will renew the most intense rivalry in AEW in a Steel Cage live on Wednesday Night Dynamite! Wednesday, 5/10Detroit, MIWednesday Night #AEWDynamiteLive on TBS, 8pm ET/7pm CTSteel Cage Match@KennyOmegamanX vs @JonMoxleyAt @LCArena_Detroit on May 10Kenny Omega + Jon Moxley will renew the most intense rivalry in AEW in a Steel Cage live on Wednesday Night Dynamite! https://t.co/MDsFrQAt9O

It will be the first time since the Exploding Barbed Wire Death Match at Revolution 2021 that the two men will square off one-on-one, but it seems the level of hatred they have for each other is still as high as ever.

With Double or Nothing not too far away at the time of writing, there is a sense that while this match will be a violent battle, the war between The Elite and The BCC is far from over.

This is not the first time Tony Khan has booked Jon Moxley in a cage

The match between Moxley and Omega will take place at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan. This is only the second time that AEW will host an event in the city. What's even more astonishing is that the first time All Elite Wrestling came to the Motor City, Jon Moxley was locked inside a cage as well.

The only difference is that Moxley was locked inside a double cage with 11 other wrestlers as he was part of the second-ever Blood and Guts match when The Blackpool Combat Club, Eddie Kingston, Santana, and Ortiz faced off with The Jericho Appreciation Society.

Moxley brought all of his favorite toys to the match, including thumbtacks and even wooden cooking skewers, which eventually came in handy as his team picked up the victory after Claudio Castagnoli forced Matt Menard to submit.

