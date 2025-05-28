Tony Khan announces blockbuster No DQ match on AEW Dynamite amid rumors of new titles being introduced

AEW is fresh off a successful Double or Nothing, and the card for tonight's Dynamite is taking shape. Now, Tony Khan has announced a no-disqualification tag team match for the women's division.

Ad

Fans have long wanted All Elite Wrestling to introduce a Women's Tag Team Championship, and Tony Khan himself has confirmed that it's something he plans to do. The recent increase in women's tag team matches could indicate that the new titles are on the horizon.

At Double or Nothing this past weekend, Anna Jay and Harley Cameron defeated Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford in tag team action. Now, Tony Khan is running it back as a No DQ match on tonight's Dynamite. Check out his announcement below:

Ad

Trending

"TONIGHT El Paso, TX 8pm ET/7pm CT, TBS + Max Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite No DQ Tag Team Match @annajay___ / @harleycameron_ vs @meganbayne / @thePenelopeFord After their hard-hitting tag team battle at #AEWDoN Buy In, they’ll fight in a No DQ tag team match on Dynamite TONIGHT!"

Expand Tweet

It was argued throughout the first few years of AEW's existence that the women's division wasn't deep enough for a Tag Team Championship. But with the roster now deep and the women receiving a bigger spotlight than ever, these may be the first steps toward new titles being introduced.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jacob Terrell Jacob is an AEW contributor and editor at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He has edited and published over 8,000 articles for Sportskeeda Wrestling in just over two years, and subsequently donned the hat of a contributor, demonstrating his commitment to continuous learning. His experience goes beyond wrestling, with five years as an editor for several independent publishing houses and three years as a captioning specialist.



Jacob's first memory of pro wrestling dates back to Sting vs. Ric Flair for the World Heavyweight Championship at Great American Bash 1990. He later began writing for a newsletter and blog at the University of North Texas, and his love of wrestling naturally led him to seek opportunities in the media.



His favorite wrestler is The Icon, as he feels Sting has evolved throughout his career on a parallel path with his own growth as a person. He was Jacob's childhood hero and teenage idol, and now he makes him less afraid of getting older.



Jacob ensures relevance and accuracy in his articles by working hard to maintain his ideals and objectivity without sacrificing his unique voice, inspiring other writers in the section to follow suit.



Jacob’s non-wrestling interests include Anime, video games, and fantasy novels. Know More