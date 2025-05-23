  • home icon
Tony Khan all but confirms new titles will soon be introduced in AEW

By Sujay
Modified May 23, 2025 00:31 GMT
Tony Khan is the president of AEW. (Image credits: AEW YouTube channel)
Tony Khan is the president of AEW. [Image credits: AEW YouTube channel]

Tony Khan has all but confirmed that new titles will be introduced in AEW very soon. This is going to be exciting for the fans and wrestlers alike.

All Elite Wrestling has one of the most talented rosters in the industry. From having a lot of great champions to talented youngsters, the stacked roster has it all. With stars like Toni Storm and Mercedes Mone ruling the roost, it is clear that big things lie ahead.

Tony Khan was asked at the Double or Nothing media call if he had any plans of adding a women’s tag team championship in the mix. Although the AEW President did not outright confirm such plans, he said:

“AEW's been having a great 2025, and I'm trying to build us to the strongest point we've been. That is something I'd like to do, and is a goal for me. It's very realistic to look to in the future.” [H/T Twitter/Drainmaker]
Mercedes Mone to take on Jamie Hayter at AEW Double or Nothing

With the talks of having the Women’s Tag Team Titles all but confirmed, there is a top singles match that the fans will look forward to, and that is between Mercedes Mone and Jamie Hayter.

The two stars have been going at each other for the last two weeks, and things came to a standstill on Dynamite on Wednesday. Hayter and Mone took shots at each other during a sit-down interview with Renee Paquette.

During the segment, Jamie made fun of Mercedes Mone losing her NJPW Strong Women's Championship, and that prompted the TBS Champion to attack her opponent. However, Hayter got back up and took out The CEO with a clothesline, showcasing her supremacy during their face-off.

Edited by Sayantan Niyogi
