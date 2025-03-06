  • home icon
Tony Khan announces blockbuster union minutes before AEW Dynamite

By Enzo Curabo
Modified Mar 06, 2025 00:27 GMT
Tony Khan is the president of All Elite Wrestling [Photo courtesy of AEW
Tony Khan is the president of All Elite Wrestling [Photo courtesy of AEW's official X account]

Tony Khan has made last-minute additions to the match card for tonight's edition of AEW Dynamite. This will be the flagship show's go-home edition heading into Revolution this weekend.

The pay-per-view will be taking place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. As of writing, nine matches have been added to the main show, and one has been added to the Zero Hour pre-show.

Tony Khan took to X/Twitter to announce a blockbuster eight-man tag team match featuring some of the company's top stars and their rivals. Will Ospreay is set to team up with Powerhouse Hobbs, Mark Briscoe, and Orange Cassidy, as they will be going against Bryan Keith of the Learning Tree and Mark Davis, Brian Cage, and Lance Archer of the Don Callis Family.

"TONIGHT! Wed. 3/5 @TBSNetwork + @StreamOnMax 8pm ET/7pm CT, *tonight* Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite @WillOspreay/@TrueWillieHobbs /@SussexCoChicken/@orangecassidy vs @bountykeith/@DUNKZILLADavis /@LanceHoyt/@briancagegmsi Before Revolution this Sunday, don’t miss Dynamite TONIGHT!" Khan posted.

Ospreay is set for action at AEW Revolution, as he'll be taking on Kyle Fletcher in a Steel Cage match. Orange Cassidy and Mark Briscoe will also be in action as they'll team up with Big Boom AJ against Johnny TV and MxM Collection during the pre-show. Tonight's match could feature some last-minute chaos before the show this weekend.

Edited by Jacob Terrell
