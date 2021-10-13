Tony Khan announces Bryan Danielson dream match for Buy In special on Friday

It's going to be an epic weekend for Bryan Danielson as he goes one-on-one with NJPW legend Minoru Suzuki during the Buy In special before AEW Rampage.

It was already previously announced that Danielson would be wrestling this Saturday on AEW Dynamite as he goes one-on-one with Bobby Fish.

But a dream match is now set for the "Buy In" special on YouTube before AEW Rampage on Friday night.

Tony Khan took to social media this afternoon to announce that Bryan Danielson will go one-on-one with New Japan Pro Wrestling's Minoru Suzuki:

"Ahead of a huge #AEWRampage show THIS Friday night at 10pm ET/9pm CT LIVE on TNT with @CMPunk vs. @MattSydal + Jericho/Hager/@sammyguevara vs. Sky/Page/Dos Santos w/ @GamebredFighter, we're open Friday Live with The Buy In online at 9 ET/ 8 CT @suzuki_D_minoru vs. @bryandanielson!" Tony Khan tweeted.

Bryan Danielson vs Minoru Suzuki will set the tone for AEW Rampage

Bryan Danielson will no doubt have epic back-to-back matches on Friday and Saturday as AEW continues to deliver on dream bouts to capture the excitement of wrestling fans all over the world.

Bobby Fish will also be in action on Friday night during the Buy In special as he goes one-on-one with Lee Moriarty, who was also just recently signed by All Elite Wrestling a few weeks ago.

These two matches will lead into a special live episode of AEW Rampage on TNT that will include the following matches:

CM Punk goes one-on-one with Matt Sydal

Ruby Soho will be in action against The Bunny of the HFO

Chris Jericho, Jake Hager, and TNT Champion Sammy Guevara will face "All Ego" Ethan Page, Scorpio Sky, and former UFC fighter Junior Dos Santos in six-man tag team action

Also Read

Are you excited about AEW's Buy In special this Friday? How epic will Bryan Danielson vs. Minoru Suzuki be? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

AEW's latest Indian signing met his idol, Jinder Mahal, recently. Find out what happened here.

Edited by Alan John

LIVE POLL Q. Are you excited for Bryan Danielson vs. Minoru Suzuki this Friday? You bet! Not really 1 votes so far