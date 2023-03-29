Tony Khan announces date for top AEW duo's potential last match in the company 

Tony Khan recently took to Twitter to announce a massive AEW match for next week.

The two teams involved in the match are the Gunns and FTR. After Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler made a surprising return at the Revolution pay-per-view, they immediately set their sights on Austin and Colten Gunn's titles. Later in an ensuing segment, the two teams finalized a match for next week.

On the upcoming episode of Dynamite, the AEW World Tag Team Titles will be on the line as the Gunns go up against FTR. The match will have much more at stake than just the titles, as Dax and Cash promised that they will leave the Promotion if they lose. This makes the upcoming match the last FTR to wrestle in the Jacksonville-based Promotion.

Tony Khan made the announcement of the match to hype fans up on Twitter.

"Next Wednesday, 4/5 @UBSArena NY Wednesday Night #Dynamite Live on @TBSNetwork AEW World Tag Team Championship Titles vs AEW Careers The Gunns vs FTR Next Wednesday in New York, the Gunns will defend their world titles vs. FTR, who will leave AEW if they don't win the belts"

As of now, it remains to be seen if FTR can take down the Gunns.

FTR has also expressed interest in facing another AEW team

While things haven't always been smooth between FTR and the Young Bucks, Dax Harwood is still up for a third encounter between the two duos.

Speaking in an interview with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, Dax stated that he was interested in squaring off against the Bucks again if personal issues were put to the side:

“I’m in the business for the business, that’s it. If I can make friends along the way, man, that’s f**king cool, and if I don’t, that’s okay too because I’m in the business for the business, and right now the biggest business I want to do is—I want there to, there should be a story between, at the very least myself and Cash [Wheeler] and The Young Bucks. I mean there should be a real story, you know there’s a rubber match that’s got to come soon, and if personal issues can be put to the side, this can make a lot of money." [13:41 onwards]

ᴀʟʟ 𝔼𝕝𝕚𝕥𝕖 ᴍᴇᴍᴇꜱ @ALL_ELITE_MEMES Okay hear me out FTR vs The Young Bucks First ever 60 min iron man tag team match #AEW Okay hear me out FTR vs The Young Bucks First ever 60 min iron man tag team match #AEW https://t.co/Y9mlR6tgx2

Only time will tell if the two teams will ever collide in the future.

